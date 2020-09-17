Leo Club donates ‘Sanitization and Health Necessities Hamper’ to the elderly

In an ongoing effort to support the month of the elderly, the Leo Club of Dominica provided assistance to the infirmary with a ‘Sanitization and Health Necessities Hamper’.

The club continues to execute projects throughout the week as they celebrate their 26th Anniversary.

Items donated included: Gauzes, Cotton, Alcohol, Hand Sanitizers, Masks, Gloves, Glucose test strips and Petroleum Jelly. The customized sanitization and health necessities hamper was stocked with items specifically to meet the needs of persons who suffer from diabetes, hypertension and those who are bed ridden among other illnesses. There was also a strong concentration on donating items to assist the infirmary with their day to day mechanisms towards preventing the contraction and spread of COVID- 19.

Health and Geriatrics Chairperson, Glensworth Jacque, expressed that the elderly is among the most vulnerable as they are at a higher risk for severe illnesses.Therefore, it was necessary to provide assistance towards coping and adapting to the COVID – 19 global pandemic.

President, Lisana Dyer, further expressed that the Club strongly concentrates on aiming to reduce the possibility of further health complications by providing health necessities to various homes for the age throughout the island.

The Club will continue to execute projects in the spirit of volunteerism and community involvement as we aid the less fortunate and serve members throughout the community. Special thanks to Central Medical Stores and Love In Productions for aiding in providing items for this donation.