Leo Club of Dominica hosts its first Jazz n’ Art Concert

The Leo Club of Dominica is hosting its very first Jazz n’ Art Concert. The Club is a non-profitable organization, which consists of service minded individuals working together to serve the less fortunate in various communities. While executing various projects, members gain self-growth and development.

Due to the cancellation of the carnival season as a result of the Global Covid-19 pandemic, the Leo Club was unable to execute its signature project – The Junior Calypso Monarch Competition. This project generated the funds traditionally used to fund the various service activities to aid the less fortunate in society. However, because of the Club’s passion and dedication to aiding persons in need, the Club has adapted to the new normal and, an alternative event to produce funds was planned.

The Club is hosting the Jazz n Art Concert on May 8th, 2021. This event will have the mood and feel of a Jazz Bar with a classy twist at the Alliance Française from 7pm. At this event, the Club intends to bring Jazz alive while raising funds. Furthermore, as part of the fundraising efforts Local Art Pieces by the Waitukubuli Artist Association will be auctioned from some of the most talented artists in Dominica.

Club members urge the public to patronize and take part in this endeavor. It is an adult only event that will be worthwhile. If you enjoy jazz, art, good music and great food, then this is definitely the concert for you. Patrons are reminded that the dress code for this event is “Formal”.

Let the rhythm engulf your senses! Come enjoy the classy ambience, listen to Dominica’s finest Jazz musicians and purchase some iconic art pieces by our Local Artists. Immerse yourself in this one night only Jazz Utopia. Bring a friend, a loved one or family member as this event experience will give the public a compelling reason to attend year after year.

Tickets will be sold in advance and cost only XCD $100.00. Also, the event will live streamed through ComeSee Tv where, people interested in viewing the show and are unable to attend physically can have the pleasure of enjoying the show wherever they are for just USD $37.00. Please reserve your ticket by contacting Leo Club Members at tel: 285-7517 or 276 1664.