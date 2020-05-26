LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Confusing Road Markings at Canefield intersection

Video depicts signage complaint about this Canefield junction

Sir,

The accompanying video clip illustrates the confusion that exists at a well known road junction in Canefield. The motoring public needs an urgent explanation/clarification from the traffic division before there’s a serious accident at that location.

Many years ago I had a run-in with a van load of policemen, when I turned right at that junction onto the main road. I explained to them that I had not broken the law since the sign on the post says “no U-turn”. I had made a right turn, not a U-turn. I went further to advise them to replace it with the correct “no right turn” sign.

Needless to say my recommendation was not acted upon. Last week there were new road surface markings applied at the junction, as shown in the video, which purport to allow right turns. But the original post-mounted sign is still in place.

This to me has compounded the confusion. If the intention is to disallow right turns then the correct NO RIGHT TURN sign should replace the one on the pole, and the road surface markings should be modified as appropriate.

Furthermore, what is required at this junction is a YIELD sign, not a STOP sign.

I trust the authorities at Traffic will take note and on this occasion yield to common sense and logic.

Canefield resident.