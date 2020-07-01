Letter to the editor: Robin Singh on Guyana’s election issues

June 29 ,2020

Dear Editor,

When Caricom Chair Mia Mottley stated “four Prime Ministers accompanied me to talk to both sides and to urge patience especially after the death of one person (in elections unrest)” it encapsulated the main reason why the Guyanese populace has been so far restrained and have quietly endured the painstaking recount of all ballots cast in the election. It would be fallacious to think that this status quo will be maintained indefinitely.

David Granger and the APNU/AFC leadership have used ‘willful ignorance’ to create a political problem for which they will accept no judicial solution. The APNU+AFC’s intent is clear, a frustration of the declaration of the results of the elections in the hope of forcing negotiations for shared governance and/or fresh elections. The earlier Granger and his cohorts are disabused of these notional fantasies the better it will be for all concerned.

David Granger will not accept a judicial solution to his manufactured political problem; He (Granger) has dug his heels in and there will be no voluntary movement forward. To avoid a (looming) civil strife, CARICOM got involved and has failed; the civilized world has threatened sanctions but is lulled into stasis by the lotus of the courts. The struggle is firmly in Guyanese hands, as is our destiny.

A period of non-cooperation with the Granger administration must begin immediately. Law enforcement agencies must be made aware of the consequences of following orders that result in repression of public dissent and/or injury to citizens; Those hurriedly accepting large government contracts can take it as a promise that those will be closely examined and (they) should be prepared for prosecution for any corrupt acts. The COVID 19 taskforce must be declared invalid as it is being used to repress Guyanese, it (the taskforce) is headed by party apparatchiks, and Regions 1 and 9 are being made to pay for the exercise of their democratic franchise. Today the entire staff of GUYSUCO found out there is no salary, tomorrow it will be the turn of other workers in other sectors, hunger is once again stalking Guyana.

When this crisis is over and the unrest is all settled, Guyanese will have to face the fact that our society has lost its moral compass and must engage in a mighty struggle to regain bearing on true north. We must ostracize those who have shown contempt for honesty, decency, and morality; it cannot be ‘forgive, forget, and embrace’ after this almighty struggle with evil is over. One young person18-year-old Seedat’ Devon’ Hansraj, has already died in the struggle for Guyana’s freedom in 2020, he may not be the last on this road to perdition upon which we are set.

Respectfully

Robin Singh