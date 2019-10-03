Linton to public officers: we promise to protect and compensate you

Public officers who may be victimised for standing up against corruption were given the assurance that a United Workers Party administration will reinstate them.

That promise was made by the Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton.

Linton gave that assurance when he appeared on a local radio program recently.

In fact he also said that these public officers will see no change in their salaries.

“All public officers in this country who for one reason or another may be victimized by this administration because they are standing for what is right or because they are pointing to something in the government that is wrong…and lose their job for that they will be immediately reinstated when the government changes with absolutely no loss of compensation,” Linton stated.

He is also promising them protection from victimization but compensation as well.

“These individuals will also receive payment from the state of no less than $10,000.”, the opposition leader added.

He believes residents should be able to voice their opinion without fear of victimization.

“We have to stop victimizing people for standing up for the rights in Dominica” he said.

Meanwhile, Linton is rejecting claims that the turnout was low at his party’s peaceful gathering which formed part of the alleged missing $1.2 billion held on Monday.

He said according to investigations, the fear of being victimized prevented many supporters from attending.

“It is a fear of victimization, a fear of being punished for standing up or for being seen, supporting a particular movement,”he said.