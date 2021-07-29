LIVE: 2021/2022 Bugdet Debate continues

Video provided by the Government Information Service
11 Comments
Clown, you the kindergarten (stage 1) school graduate, did you; Man Dog, Elizabeth, and other who seems to have disappear into oblivion hear Roosevelt mentioned the amount of money it will take to build his International Airport in the sky in his budget?
Well, I did not hear him mention anything about that; maybe I was asleep!
However; I read where that bald-head corrupted crook, talked about digging three other wells to produce geothermal energy. How you going to dig three more wells when you do not have one producing one (1) watt of electricity yet?
We all remember the clowns in read in Roseau dancing because they saw Roosevelt have some people writing their their names on paper, talking he signed contract with Montreal Management to build Airport; now the same corrupted crook Roosevelt said after the signing, it’s not a contract to build the International Airport; it’s an agreement!
How much longer are Dominicans going to allow that little boy Roosevelt to make fools out of…
Did they find all the missing money that is supposed to be in the treasury? Are they doing an audit of the treasury to see if anyone used the treasury as their personal bank?
KID,this guy IBO is such a LIAR,he know the Linton walking was discussed on Q95 before Linton walked out.Linton was advised to walk out……..
It has never sunk so low. This is not a house of parliament. Parliament has become a mental asylum where the inmates are in charge. What transpired was meticulously planned and orchestrated by King Liar, Chairman Judas and Chief of the Death Squad and the servile disciples.
CARICOM is very concerned about Haiti but is oblivious and indifferent to the undemocratic practices and autocratic tendencies in Dominica. Dominica can be officially designated as a Military State. Where else in the Caribbean police storm parliament in large numbers? Where else in the Caribbean?
Nothing will change unless there is mass upheaval by the good citizens. History has proven this. Mandela, Dr. Ling Jr., Malcolm X had the support of the beleaguered masses. Same thing must obtain in Dominica.
To change a dictatorial regime , there is a mathematical certainty that some will have to pay the ultimate price. That’s it!
@Ibo, I notice that for some time you been calling for your people to uprise against our government and the majority of Dominicans, well I am saying to you and others bring it on we will be watching and waiting this time it will be dog eat dogs!!!
You are so correct Ibo MALAPROP France with the first paragraph of your comment.
What really transpired in Parliament was meticulously planned and orchestrated by the INCITER IN CHIEF, THE THREE MUSKETTERS and the rest of his disciples.
Can you imagine having Lennox Linton, and his Halfwit boo-boo ha ha skin head Danny, and Lemon head, “Salisbury” having to represent us Dominicans, if by some miracle that ever happens my wife and I would move our business immediately to the north coast Ocho Rios, Jamaica, or having lots of friends and family in Grenada, to get away from ugly Lenny and his Characters!!!
Thanks for that :D
@derp, And that is not all! I would be back to fight ugly Lenny, and his Halfwit Dribblers including you and the rest leaving underground in New York, hiding from the emigration officers ICE, and posting crap on Dno/Q95 you all turn will come sooner than expected!!!
Is there a copy of the 2021/2022 budget address anywhere?
ADMIN: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Budget-Address-2021-2022.pdf
The budget address is decorated with all sorts of niceties – all fake. This budget like others that have been presented for the past twenty years, is just misery and hardships clothed in pretty Christmas gift-wrap paper.
Has life gotten any better after each of these flowery budget presented by the habitual Liar? It’s a rhetorical question. The answer is a resounding NO.
This ruling autocracy is a CONCOCTION of bandits, liars, apex dunces, juvenile delinquents in adult bodies, nincompoops and ignoramuses.