LIVE: 2021/2022 Bugdet Debate continues

Dominica News Online - Thursday, July 29th, 2021 at 10:12 AM
Video provided by the Government Information Service

11 Comments

  1. Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque
    August 1, 2021

    Clown, you the kindergarten (stage 1) school graduate, did you; Man Dog, Elizabeth, and other who seems to have disappear into oblivion hear Roosevelt mentioned the amount of money it will take to build his International Airport in the sky in his budget?
    Well, I did not hear him mention anything about that; maybe I was asleep!
    However; I read where that bald-head corrupted crook, talked about digging three other wells to produce geothermal energy. How you going to dig three more wells when you do not have one producing one (1) watt of electricity yet?
    We all remember the clowns in read in Roseau dancing because they saw Roosevelt have some people writing their their names on paper, talking he signed contract with Montreal  Management to build Airport; now the same corrupted crook Roosevelt said after the signing, it’s not a contract to build the International Airport; it’s an agreement!
    How much longer are Dominicans going to allow that little boy Roosevelt to make fools out of…

  2. Bring back the kidnapped parrots
    July 31, 2021

    Did they find all the missing money that is supposed to be in the treasury? Are they doing an audit of the treasury to see if anyone used the treasury as their personal bank?

  3. Lin clown
    July 30, 2021

    KID,this guy IBO is such a LIAR,he know the Linton walking was discussed on Q95 before Linton walked out.Linton was advised to walk out……..

  4. Ibo France
    July 29, 2021

    It has never sunk so low. This is not a house of parliament. Parliament has become a mental asylum where the inmates are in charge. What transpired was meticulously planned and orchestrated by King Liar, Chairman Judas and Chief of the Death Squad and the servile disciples.

    CARICOM is very concerned about Haiti but is oblivious and indifferent to the undemocratic practices and autocratic tendencies in Dominica. Dominica can be officially designated as a Military State. Where else in the Caribbean police storm parliament in large numbers? Where else in the Caribbean?

    Nothing will change unless there is mass upheaval by the good citizens. History has proven this. Mandela, Dr. Ling Jr., Malcolm X had the support of the beleaguered masses. Same thing must obtain in Dominica.

    To change a dictatorial regime , there is a mathematical certainty that some will have to pay the ultimate price. That’s it!

    • Man bite dogs
      July 30, 2021

      @Ibo, I notice that for some time you been calling for your people to uprise against our government and the majority of Dominicans, well I am saying to you and others bring it on we will be watching and waiting this time it will be dog eat dogs!!!

    • KID ON THE BLOCK
      July 30, 2021

      You are so correct Ibo MALAPROP France with the first paragraph of your comment.
      What really transpired in Parliament was meticulously planned and orchestrated by the INCITER IN CHIEF, THE THREE MUSKETTERS and the rest of his disciples.

  5. Man bite dogs
    July 29, 2021

    Can you imagine having Lennox Linton, and his Halfwit boo-boo ha ha skin head Danny, and Lemon head, “Salisbury” having to represent us Dominicans, if by some miracle that ever happens my wife and I would move our business immediately to the north coast Ocho Rios, Jamaica, or having lots of friends and family in Grenada, to get away from ugly Lenny and his Characters!!!

  6. derp
    July 29, 2021

    Thanks for that :D

    • Man bite dogs
      July 31, 2021

      @derp, And that is not all! I would be back to fight ugly Lenny, and his Halfwit Dribblers including you and the rest leaving underground in New York, hiding from the emigration officers ICE, and posting crap on Dno/Q95 you all turn will come sooner than expected!!!

  7. derp
    July 29, 2021

    Is there a copy of the 2021/2022 budget address anywhere?

    ADMIN: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Budget-Address-2021-2022.pdf

    • Ibo France
      July 29, 2021

      The budget address is decorated with all sorts of niceties – all fake. This budget like others that have been presented for the past twenty years, is just misery and hardships clothed in pretty Christmas gift-wrap paper.

      Has life gotten any better after each of these flowery budget presented by the habitual Liar? It’s a rhetorical question. The answer is a resounding NO.

      This ruling autocracy is a CONCOCTION of bandits, liars, apex dunces, juvenile delinquents in adult bodies, nincompoops and ignoramuses.

