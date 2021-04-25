LIVE: Book launch of the ‘Maroons of Dominica’ by Dr. Thomson Fontaine from 3pm

The book launching of Dr. Thomson Fontaine’s new book “The Maroons of Dominica 1764 – 1818” will be live via Zoom from 3pm. The Zoom link is provided below. Participants are asked to login from 2:30pm.

You can read our previous article on the book here (purchase link at the end of the article): https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/live-free-or-die-dr-thomson-fontaines-history-book-the-maroons-of-dominica-1764-1818/