LIVE: Book launch of the ‘Maroons of Dominica’ by Dr. Thomson Fontaine from 3pm

Dominica News Online - Sunday, April 25th, 2021 at 12:31 PM
The book launching of Dr. Thomson Fontaine’s new book “The Maroons of Dominica 1764 – 1818” will be live via Zoom from 3pm.  The Zoom link is provided below. Participants are asked to login from 2:30pm.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85187051601?pwd=a3BsNWdlR1JqbVZTOVBIZDF6NE41UT09#success

You can read our previous article on the book here (purchase link at the end of the article): https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/live-free-or-die-dr-thomson-fontaines-history-book-the-maroons-of-dominica-1764-1818/

