LIVE: Book launch ceremony for Felix Henderson’s autobiography

Stay tuned for live coverage of the launch of ‘Because YOU are with ME’ the autobiography of Felix Henderson.

Among the expected speakers will be Prime Minister the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Dr. Irvin Andre and media veteran, Tim Durand.

There’ll be performances by Michele Henderson, dance group Tradibelle and dancer Grace Henderson with MC duties/welcome remarks by Wadix Charles.

Those interested in purchasing Felix’s book can call this number: 767 616 5469