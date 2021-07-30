LIVE: Budget coverage 2021/2022 afternoon 30th July 2021

Budget coverage continues on the afternoon of 30th July 2021.
9 Comments
Cozier, where the missing money from the Kalinago Council? Where the missing money that Chavez gave the first people of this nation?
DNO, I don’t want to cast aspersions at anyone, so I am asking you directly, as a media facility, why is there no mention in any of your stories concerning the rumors of the alleged incident in parliament regarding the opposition and the police? Is it just a rumor? did it actually happen? Can you as a news reporting entity look into this alleged incident and let the public know if it is just a rumor or a factual event? We who read your presentations would like to know if we are indeed getting factual representations from you. Thanks
ADMIN: We are pursuing a story that sifts through the rumors and sticks to the facts. However, that process has been much slower than we had hoped due in part to the most direct and objective evidence (the live video of the incident in parliament) being taken down after it aired. Following the UWP departure from the house, we live streamed both the government proceedings and the UWP broadcasts in an effort to provide balanced coverage.
You can view a press conference (broadcast live on DNO) giving the UWP’s account here: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/live-uwp-press-conference-opposition-response-to-the-2021-2022-bugdet/.
The UWP’s live response to the budget was relayed on DNO via Facebook: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/live-opposition-leaders-response-to-pms-budget-address/
After listening to the budget presentation by the PM I thought about my grandmother. My maternal grandmother had a special gift of predicting the future with some degree of accuracy.
She once said this to me. “Ibo, one day a dishonest, rude, lying and complete fool will become the Prime Minister of Dominica.”
I didn’t believe Grandma until Skerrit became prime minister by default. Grandma may your soul rest in eternal peace.
@Ibo
Funny you said that because my grand aunt always said that Dca was successful under people like Leblanc because they were barely educated, having plenty money meant very little to them but they had a lot of commonsense. However, once younger, educated and greedy people started going into politics, we became stuck in neutral.
She died about the beginning of El Supremo’s third successive term and while being a Labourite all her life (refused to vote after Skerrit’s first term), she lived to see he prediction. She loved PJ, liked Mamo (but never voted for her), worshipped Roosie and Pierro but cursed El Supremo before she passed. Imagine that! May she RIEP why her prediction serves as a reminder to all.
She clearly was a wise woman. Unfortunately, we don’t have that many wise people anymore, but we have plenty of greedy, decadent and corrupt ones instead. The future of Dominica is bleak. There is a great example in the bible (tower of babel). Our country is heading a very similar direction.
Dominica apparently has two budgets, a local one and a mysterious foreign one that is off limits to the prying eyes of parliamentarians and other public servants.
St. Kitts-Nevis gave a first stimulus package of $120 000 000 and a much smaller one just recently. Grenada gave its people a first stimulus package and Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Mitchell , just announced another stimulus package coming in early September, 2021.
In contrast, Dominicans got a measly ‘stimulus package’ a one time cheap, heavily salted ham and a fatty, cholesterol laden turkey.
Finally I have to ask this. How was it possible for a daft, dim-witted, inarticulate, , stuttering ignoramus to become prime minister of Dominica? This gives the semi-illiterate, undisciplined, uncouth street boy in Dominica hope of one day becoming prime minister also..
No one is laughing or listening to you Clown Ibo, your jokes is not funny! Those who moans every morning till night is only praying to the Devil.
Looking at the thumbs up/down it rather appears that nobody is listening to YOU! But than again who in their right mind would possibly want to listen to you? You clearly have the mental capacity of a two year old. Than again, most of Skerrits supporters are disadvantaged in that way.
I couldn’t agree more with you. The standards in DA a way below par. It starts right at the top and then it filters down.