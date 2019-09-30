LIVE: “Civil Disobedience” action and peaceful assembly

DNO live at the United Worker Party Civil Disobedience Action Posted by Dominica News Online on Monday, September 30, 2019

DNO’s live coverage of parliamentary opposition-led “peaceful assembly” in Roseau.

The Leader of the opposition, Lennox Linton has called for campaign of Civil disobedience in protest of what he alleges to be missing state funds to the tune of 1.2 billion dollars.

Peaceful gatherings have been organized for the State House, the Police Headquarters and outside the court house on the Dame Eugenia Charles boulevard.