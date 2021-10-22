LIVE: Commissioning of new MRI machine
7 Comments
So during this covid era Skerrit took a decision to have the state pay $65k a month towards his mansion and he did not see the need to get a MRI machine to save lives of people? Since Skerrit took that decision to have the state pay for his mansion I wonder how many Dominicans that buried simply because we didn’t have a basic equipment as an MRI? Oh yes Skerrit care my foot
In this particular case I no longer can criticize Roosevelt, though this MRI
(Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine was long overdue.
MRI procedure is a noninvasive nuclear procedure for imaging tissues of high fat and water content that can’t be seen with other radiologic techniques.
The MRI image gives information about chemical makeup of tissues, hence making it possible to distinguish normal, cancerous, atherosclerotic, and traumatized tissue masses in the image.
The patients having an MRI procedure lies in the bore of the Cylindrical Magnetic Resonance Machine, thus the test can induce claustrophobia, in any event the paint must lie motionless, during the test which may last from 10 to 90 minutes. If patients are susceptible to claustrophobia or cannot tolerate the tedium of lying still in a confined space, a sedative may be given without compromising the test results.
This is better than any CT Machine or X-ray machine.
I doh like corrupted man eh, but this is necessary!
If in any doubt, please ask Dr. Dr. Dods. He knows it ALL.
With all the wastage of money resources by this corrupt so called DLP government, why on earth should the services of an MRI machine be absent at the hospital? How many people including those that liar Skerrit fooled during election 2019, have passed during its absence? Wasn’t about EC$70 000 000.00 spent to steal election 2019? Whats the cost of an MRI? The thing is those WICKEDS in this government, bring you to your kness, drag your mouth in mud, bring you to the point of death, then come up with what you originally needed, and EXPECT PRAISES. Praises my foot!!!! Sets of devil possessed politicians.Thats who they are!!! Seem like the souls of many of you have already fled to the devil. I give ZERO thanks to evil men!!!
Percent, in as much as I would like to help you hang Roosevelt, on this one it be very dumb of of me to that, since this might be the best thing Dr. Punjab has done for the country.
Read my other submission you will see why.
Take it from me it is a good thing.
Francisco i need no help when i am writing how bad a leader Skerrit is. The hospital should always have a functioning MRI.. The country has the money to take care of its operation and repair.
Why don’t you try becoming the PM of Dominica with all that garbage ranting of yours? You write a lot of nonsense and garbage on DNO about Skerrit and yet you have not succeeded in trying anything. All talk and no action. You are a waste of time. Skerrit is here to stay and will win again at the next election. Lennox Linton will never ever be the PM of Dominica, not on this earth, not on the next one. Stop wasting your breath and take good care of your health. You are a ………