LIVE: Committee of Concerned Lawyers press conference

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at 1:11 PM
11 Comments

  1. Ibo France
    August 27, 2020

    The distortions and blistering, unprovoked attacks have started against this unselfish group of concerned lawyers. Tony Astaphan, the de facto prime minister of Dominica; a man who doesn’t even see it fit to live in Dominica; a man who is unelectable; one who has never done any pro bono work on behalf of a destitute person; a man who has done himself very well financially by cozying up to the most unscrupulous prime minister in the entire Caribbean, wants to excoriate patriots.

    Skerrit and his foot soldiers are in a panicky state of mind. Their greatest fear is that other creditable and influential organizations will do likewise and speak out. Despite the bravado of Tony Astaphan et alia, they, the Skerrit’s enablers and bodyguards, are trembling. They are mortally afraid of losing their ill-gotten gains and their lofty privileges.

    Don’t be distracted servant lawyers. Forge ahead with your progressive agenda unperturbed by the noise of voracious, angry hyenas.

    • Man bites dogs
      August 27, 2020

      @lbo, You must be bloody sick jealous or drunk to think Labour supporters are panicking over all the crap that is now coming out of Dominica, that crocodile club so-called Workers far right criminals also left wing, chicken wings the lot will never again be governing body in Dominica 🇩🇲 you all are snowflakes and units.

  2. Ibo France
    August 26, 2020

    To the Concerned Lawyers:
    * Skerrit is not the Head of State, he is the Head of Government. Is he lawfully entitled to a property paid for by state taxes?
    * Does anyone have the authority to change a public thoroughfare into a gated community?
    * If government brings bogus charges against a citizen/resident, does that person have a legal right to sue the government once exonerated?
    *If innocent villagers are teargased, by the police, without warning (while sleeping), can they take out a class action lawsuit against the government?
    These are just a few burning questions.

    • Man bites dogs
      August 27, 2020

      Weemama one ………….. is now asking if “Prime minister Skerrit is entitled to a property paid for by the state taxes” Well boy I must tell you Mr and Mrs pay their taxes too I don’t know about you maybe your name is not even on the tax registration form either, the answer to your question is to ask the president of Dominica Mr Charles Savarin for a true and honest answer you will also learn to educate yourself!!!!

      • click here
        August 28, 2020

        Man that does be biting dogs, what about the other questions? Will you touch on those?

        • Man bites dogs
          August 29, 2020

          @Click, I will leave the other questions for you to answer Mr Smasta**.

          • click here
            August 31, 2020

            Thats fine. I know you already know the answers. Thats why you refuse to touch on them. The facts and truth go against your opinion, maybe that makes you a little mad.

            Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
  3. Neg Bod LaMer
    August 26, 2020

    I can hardly wait to hear from de Concerned Bus Washers Committee!

  4. Man bites dogs
    August 26, 2020

    Committee of concerned lawyers” my knob this is another wing of that so-called Workers far right party, I am surprise Lennox Linton, was not on stage he is a very good lawyer excuse me a LIAR this guy could fall into a pit hole and comes out smelling like roses🤣🤣🤣

  5. click here
    August 26, 2020

    See Singola face lmaoo. Not looking impressed. But on a different note. Id want the concerned lawyers to address the laws on the land they have sworn to address. it cannot always and only be to the benefit of their pocket. We have a number of legal issues from the legality of voting after being out of state longer than 5 years, to the legality in which the bank overdrafts are done at NBD to a host of others. To my knowledge this committee was set up when their fees were compromised. I want these respectable lawyers, representatives of the Dominican Law, to hold those in the highest position especially in government accountable.

    • Joe Linton
      August 26, 2020

      I agree they should start asking the uwp parl reps to account for the $2,000 Constituency Office allowance they have been getting and uptil today they never open an office!!! THIS MUST BE ILLEGAL!!!

