LIVE: Committee of Concerned Lawyers press conference

DNO, your only source for news that is iit - Independent. Immediate. Trusted.
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
The distortions and blistering, unprovoked attacks have started against this unselfish group of concerned lawyers. Tony Astaphan, the de facto prime minister of Dominica; a man who doesn’t even see it fit to live in Dominica; a man who is unelectable; one who has never done any pro bono work on behalf of a destitute person; a man who has done himself very well financially by cozying up to the most unscrupulous prime minister in the entire Caribbean, wants to excoriate patriots.
Skerrit and his foot soldiers are in a panicky state of mind. Their greatest fear is that other creditable and influential organizations will do likewise and speak out. Despite the bravado of Tony Astaphan et alia, they, the Skerrit’s enablers and bodyguards, are trembling. They are mortally afraid of losing their ill-gotten gains and their lofty privileges.
Don’t be distracted servant lawyers. Forge ahead with your progressive agenda unperturbed by the noise of voracious, angry hyenas.
@lbo, You must be bloody sick jealous or drunk to think Labour supporters are panicking over all the crap that is now coming out of Dominica, that crocodile club so-called Workers far right criminals also left wing, chicken wings the lot will never again be governing body in Dominica 🇩🇲 you all are snowflakes and units.
To the Concerned Lawyers:
* Skerrit is not the Head of State, he is the Head of Government. Is he lawfully entitled to a property paid for by state taxes?
* Does anyone have the authority to change a public thoroughfare into a gated community?
* If government brings bogus charges against a citizen/resident, does that person have a legal right to sue the government once exonerated?
*If innocent villagers are teargased, by the police, without warning (while sleeping), can they take out a class action lawsuit against the government?
These are just a few burning questions.
Weemama one ………….. is now asking if “Prime minister Skerrit is entitled to a property paid for by the state taxes” Well boy I must tell you Mr and Mrs pay their taxes too I don’t know about you maybe your name is not even on the tax registration form either, the answer to your question is to ask the president of Dominica Mr Charles Savarin for a true and honest answer you will also learn to educate yourself!!!!
Man that does be biting dogs, what about the other questions? Will you touch on those?
@Click, I will leave the other questions for you to answer Mr Smasta**.
Thats fine. I know you already know the answers. Thats why you refuse to touch on them. The facts and truth go against your opinion, maybe that makes you a little mad.
I can hardly wait to hear from de Concerned Bus Washers Committee!
Committee of concerned lawyers” my knob this is another wing of that so-called Workers far right party, I am surprise Lennox Linton, was not on stage he is a very good lawyer excuse me a LIAR this guy could fall into a pit hole and comes out smelling like roses🤣🤣🤣
See Singola face lmaoo. Not looking impressed. But on a different note. Id want the concerned lawyers to address the laws on the land they have sworn to address. it cannot always and only be to the benefit of their pocket. We have a number of legal issues from the legality of voting after being out of state longer than 5 years, to the legality in which the bank overdrafts are done at NBD to a host of others. To my knowledge this committee was set up when their fees were compromised. I want these respectable lawyers, representatives of the Dominican Law, to hold those in the highest position especially in government accountable.
I agree they should start asking the uwp parl reps to account for the $2,000 Constituency Office allowance they have been getting and uptil today they never open an office!!! THIS MUST BE ILLEGAL!!!