Live coverage of Catholic Easter Vigil Service from Cathedral Chapel in Roseau

Join us for live coverage of Easter Vigil Mass from Roseau Cathedral Chapel as soon as the feed begins.
Holy Saturday Easter Vigil – April 11th 2020
View live via www.dominicacatholicradio.org, www.dioceseofroseau.org, Flow Evo Ch105, Digiplay Ch3, and on www.comeseetv.com. To make donations or contributions to the Diocese please visit our Account on iShopCaribbean here: https://www.ishopcaribbean.com/seller/29-dioceseofroseau . Live Stream powered by ComeSeeTv.
Posted by Dominica Catholic Radio on Saturday, April 11, 2020
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.