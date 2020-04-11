Live coverage of Catholic Easter Vigil Service from Cathedral Chapel in Roseau

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil – April 11th 2020

View live via www.dominicacatholicradio.org, www.dioceseofroseau.org, Flow Evo Ch105, Digiplay Ch3, and on www.comeseetv.com. To make donations or contributions to the Diocese please visit our Account on iShopCaribbean here: https://www.ishopcaribbean.com/seller/29-dioceseofroseau . Live Stream powered by ComeSeeTv.

Posted by Dominica Catholic Radio on Saturday, April 11, 2020