LIVE COVERAGE: PAHO Director leads media briefing on COVID-19 in the Americas

Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and WHO Regional Director for the Americas will hold an information session on the rapidly evolving situation of COVID-19 in the Region of the Americas and PAHO’s response to this pandemic.
Dr. Etienne will be joined by the following:
- Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Assistant Director, PAHO
- Dr. Ciro Ugarte, Director of Health Emergencies, PAHO
- Dr. Marcos Espinal, Director of the Department of Communicable Diseases, PAHO
- Dr. Sylvain Aldighieri, Incident Manager, PAHO
meeting scheduled to begin from 11am
Posted by PAHO-WHO on Tuesday, April 21, 2020
