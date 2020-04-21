LIVE COVERAGE: PAHO Director leads media briefing on COVID-19 in the Americas

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at 10:50 AM
Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and WHO Regional Director for the Americas will hold an information session on the rapidly evolving situation of COVID-19 in the Region of the Americas and PAHO’s response to this pandemic.

 

Dr. Etienne will be joined by the following:

  • Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Assistant Director, PAHO
  • Dr. Ciro Ugarte, Director of Health Emergencies, PAHO
  • Dr. Marcos Espinal, Director of the Department of Communicable Diseases, PAHO
  • Dr. Sylvain Aldighieri, Incident Manager, PAHO

 

meeting scheduled to begin from 11am

Sesión informativa #COVID19

Posted by PAHO-WHO on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

 

