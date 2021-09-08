LIVE: DBF Inc. 3rd virtual discussion on Covid-19: ‘All Hands on Deck, Let’s Fight Covid-19 Together’

Dominica Business Forum presents “All Hands on Deck; Let’s Fight Covid-19 Together.”
A DBF Inc. release mentions Karl J. Nassief, CEO of Trading International Group (Karl Nassief Group of Companies), Thomas Letang, General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union, John Robin, President of the Dominica Manufacturers Association and Anthony Leblanc, President of the Builders and Contractors Association of Dominica among those who are expected to present.
Facebook live link below:
7 Comments
Lark sounds like somebody who don’t know their @$$ from their elbow!!!
Guess we all must go to his office to see the data he referring to huh,,,
DNO allyou could create a link wi were people could have access to this presentation looks like they took down the link to listen to the Zoom conference,,,
But den again allyou all participating in the Mass Propaganda of this whole Scamdemic,,
DNO why don’t allyou do some real investigative reporting and investigate some of the issues that were brought up:
They Don’t have an accurate census of the Dominican population to effectively study the concept of Herd Immunity,,,
All the Data from Israel concerning this report https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1.full.pdf
People need to know because to every concept there is always the other side of the debate,,,
https://www.flemingmethod.com/recorded-event-2021-presentation-series
Is that self. Karl wants government concessions, Tony wants government contracts, and Letang,I wonder what the hell he wants.
I think that we need to organize the mother of all protests. Boycott Karl’s businesses, withdraw our PSU membership and call Tony a traitor whenever we see him.
These fellas are simply just to wicked!!!
We Dominicans have been suffering from poverty and lack of opportunity, an education system which is not encouraging the youth to strive along with a poor judicial system resulting in corruption in high places but I have never heard Carl Nassief said anything publicly against those. His family has traditionally held us as slaves, remember the Geneva uprising at grand bay? These are people who have never stood up for us as a people or a society plus he speaks a lot of untruths about this covid and trying to segregate persons. Carl nassief is only interested in making money! There is more to life than just making money, others and their opinions matter this is why we live in a democracy as bad as it is. Seems dude is a afraid of contracting covid and dying so this has forced him to speak but we dying out here from lack of opportunity and victimization from discrimination, speak up covid is not the only issue we face!
These people feel like they are the ones in power. Every business owner has to know and realize that his most valuable asset is his human resource. Mr Nassief, you are going down a very slippery slope. These rest of the heads of the associations, you SHOULD NOT follow this rhetoric of mindset. We are not in a dictatorship we are not slaves. Mandatory based on what grounds? FOH with that. Next you will want to tell people how to dress and think. FOH with that i say!!!
These people are the embodiment of evil in our society. They are all taking advantage of the dire economic situation in Dominica. Karl should say only vaccinated can shop at his establishments, Leblanc should say he only doing projects for vaccinated people and Letang should say only vaccinated members should pay their dues. They all still want the dirty money of the unvaccinated. These men are just wannabe tyrants.
I realize from time business get big they start to disrespect Dominicans. Mr Nassief, yes you inheritied wealth and you also made money in Dominica. Now you feel like you can say mandate vaccines! Here is how I know you’re all talk, if you’re really serious put store policy that only the full vaxxed can shop, which is 44% of the Dominican population according to the dashboard. So you have a whole 44% market share.
Then I can say you cooking with gas! Only the vaxxed be allowed to shop at your many establishments. That’s how you put your money where your mouth is. Otherwise be quiet! I thank you.
Since you full of hot air, I will never see that become store policy. Because for all your talk money is more important. So please be quiet! The audacity of your fake outrage is unpaletable.
Ya right lets die together uh..i not in dat with allu. These dayz i c is not blue or red again papA. Is vax and unvax…hehee when is election again