LIVE: Dominica’s newest centenarian! 100th birthday celebration of Veronique Durand

Dominica News Online - Monday, November 1st, 2021 at 12:29 PM
Dominica’s newest centenarian is celebrating her 100th Birthday today at the Soufriere Primary School. Tune in live to DNO to view the celebration. Facebook video link below:

 

2 Comments

  1. Vrai den
    November 2, 2021

    Hi DNO, where is her picture? We need to at least put a face to the name and feel good about that achievement.
    Congratulations mam, May God bless you with health and strength to see some more years.

