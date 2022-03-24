LIVE from 10:30am DSC world water day debate organized by DOWASCO

Dominica News Online - Thursday, March 24th, 2022 at 10:17 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The World water day debate held by the Dominica State College (DSC) and organized as part of DOWASCO’s world water week activities is expected to begin at 10:30 am. World water day was held on Tuesday 22nd March 2022.

The video link will be provided below as soon as the live begins. If you don’t see the video after 10:30 am try refreshing your page.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.