LIVE from 10am : CCJ hearing regarding British American Insurance (BAICO) policyholders

Tune in as BACOL presents a request for hearing at the Caribbean Court of Justice on behalf of British American Insurance (BAICO) policyholders.

At 10 am AST on 6 Oct 2021, the CCJ will hear a matter concerning a request for the Court’s permission to take legal action against Trinidad & Tobago for alleged discrimination against non-nationals in protecting the funds of some policyholders of CL Financial.

View the hearing here (YouTube link):