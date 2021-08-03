LIVE from 10AM: PM to address nation from Parliament

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is set to address the nation live from parliament at 10am. DNO to relay the broadcast live.
Public Service Announcement, as Presented by the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, on Monday, August 3rd, 2021:
1. A curfew order will be in effect from 6:00 PM – 5:00 AM daily from Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 for the next seven (7) days in the first instance
2. However, in the case of the weekend, the curfew will begin from 5:00 PM on Saturday, August 7th, 2021 and will continue throughout the day on Sunday, August 8th, 2021, and end on Monday, August 9th, 2021 at 5:00 AM. Curfew will then resume the night of August 9th at 6:00 PM.
3. All non-essential businesses are to remain closed
4. Essential workers (including Bank employees) will be allowed to continue their activities (Banking by appointment only)
5. The hours of operation for businesses that are allowed to open are from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
6. All businesses must ensure that physical distancing measures of 6 feet apart are maintained and should control the number of customers inside the premises to ensure no more than four (4) customers per aisle.
7. All bars and night clubs will remain closed
8. Restaurants will be open for take-out only
9. No consumption of alcohol in the public
10. Churches and other places of worship are to remain closed
11. Weddings are to be limited to 5 individuals and funerals are to be no more than 10 individuals
12. The following will not be permitted: private parties, recreational or sporting events, social events, meeting of fraternal societies or of clubs, group tours, loud music
13. Public transportation will be restricted to 3 individuals per row
14. There will be no visitation to the hospital, prison, infirmary or quarantine facility or any home providing care to the elderly or children
15. The airports and seaports will remain open
16. Masks are mandatory by law and the police will be authorized to issue tickets to people not wearing masks in public
17. The penalty for people who fail to comply with this order has been increased to $5000
Covid 19/ccp virus affecting everyone. Check out the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbY8XqicP6c
These new measures that were announced by the figurehead leader of the administration (Tony is the defector leader). may be necessary but would negatively impact a wide cross section of the community.
Here is the 4.5 billion dollar question. These new measures would devastate the farmers, fisher folks, vegetable and cooked food vendors,, small businesses and overall employment. What incentives have been put in place to help all these thousands of people?
I said previously that Dr. Keith Mitchell, , PM of Grenada, has announced a big stimulus package for the unemployed, the self-employed, small businesses among others for September 2021. What about Dominica? Nothing? You, Mr. Skerrit, live in stratospheric opulence well insulated from the suffering of your countrymen. Have you no empathy? Mr. Skerrit has transformed Dominica into a post empathy country. This is unspeakable wickedness without a stimulus package for those in need. Lesson:-Elections have consequences.
Will liar Skerrit himself be adhering to those protocols??? I ask because liar Skerrit breaks laws that he himself put in place.
Will he be compensating the shop owners bus drivers, etc, etc for income loss during the set period???
Who in Dominica can pay EC$5000.00 for not having a mask??? Must be Skerrit himself and about 1% of the population close to him.
Will some police officers of the Manicou Gang be targeting some people and dont bother with others??
I hope the same rules apply to labour party events and functions as well.
Reading your statement has brought back memories of the entertainment session at DBS violating all protocols and management was given a pass. Not event a word of reprimand. UNBELIEVABLE!
Dominica is unique. They have two treasuries – one inside the country and one outside; two court systems – one for the political elites and one for the rest of us.; the leader has two doctorates – he didn’t do any sort of exam to achieve this phenomenal feat.
Dominica is a strange and unique place. It sure reminds me of the fictitious story Animal Farm
What you IBO and RandyX have to do is do not follow the law.We will BREAK a stick up your.You either follow or PAY,enough of your BS
Just a few moments ago I listened to the man who, in my opinion, illegally occupies the office of the Prime Minister. He forcefully insisted that citizens must observe the new measures that have been put in place or suffer the consequences of their actions.
Is this a case of ‘Do what I say not as I do’? For this man returned from a recent overseas trip and broke many of the protocols which are in place to prevent the spread of the virus. At least let the Minister of Health pronounce on the new measures as Mr. Skerrit is morally compromised on this matter, in fact, he has no moral authority to comment on most issues.
However, all resident Dominicans should do everything humanly possible to prevent the virus from spreading. Sometimes we have to suffer short term pain for long term gain.
Skerrit, why bother? No proper patriot wants to listen to your lies and general waffle. You can fool most of your supporters but you can’t fool the true patriots!
Given the latest announcement, this social gathering of self-congratulatory parliamentarians would seem illegal.
When is yours truly and parliament going to discuss and demand the return of the parrots that were kidnapped from the Botanical Gardens after hurricane Maria? they were supposed to be taken to get “medical treatment” in Germany how come they have not been returned in 4 years? Those are National birds it seems like it would be a priority for yours truly and parliament. Were they sold? That question need to be answered and if so who got the money. The parrots should have remained on Dominica where they could have been freed to re-populate the ones lost in the hurricane.
Come on DNO by now you should have summarized what was said about the new protocol for this week. Tk you
ADMIN: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/announcements/psa-pms-statement-on-covid-lockdown-measures/