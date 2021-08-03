LIVE from 10AM: PM to address nation from Parliament

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is set to address the nation live from parliament at 10am. DNO to relay the broadcast live.

Public Service Announcement, as Presented by the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, on Monday, August 3rd, 2021:

1. A curfew order will be in effect from 6:00 PM – 5:00 AM daily from Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 for the next seven (7) days in the first instance

2. However, in the case of the weekend, the curfew will begin from 5:00 PM on Saturday, August 7th, 2021 and will continue throughout the day on Sunday, August 8th, 2021, and end on Monday, August 9th, 2021 at 5:00 AM. Curfew will then resume the night of August 9th at 6:00 PM.

3. All non-essential businesses are to remain closed

4. Essential workers (including Bank employees) will be allowed to continue their activities (Banking by appointment only)

5. The hours of operation for businesses that are allowed to open are from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

6. All businesses must ensure that physical distancing measures of 6 feet apart are maintained and should control the number of customers inside the premises to ensure no more than four (4) customers per aisle.

7. All bars and night clubs will remain closed

8. Restaurants will be open for take-out only

9. No consumption of alcohol in the public

10. Churches and other places of worship are to remain closed

11. Weddings are to be limited to 5 individuals and funerals are to be no more than 10 individuals

12. The following will not be permitted: private parties, recreational or sporting events, social events, meeting of fraternal societies or of clubs, group tours, loud music

13. Public transportation will be restricted to 3 individuals per row

14. There will be no visitation to the hospital, prison, infirmary or quarantine facility or any home providing care to the elderly or children

15. The airports and seaports will remain open

16. Masks are mandatory by law and the police will be authorized to issue tickets to people not wearing masks in public

17. The penalty for people who fail to comply with this order has been increased to $5000