LIVE from 2pm: The funeral of Father Jacky Merilan CSsr

The funeral Mass for Father Jacky Merilan, CSsR, will take place at 2 pm on Friday, August 20th, at St. Martin de Porres Chapel, Canefield.
Due to current public health guidelines, physical attendance at the funeral will be limited to just ten people.
Only Fr. Jacky’s family, Redemptorist community, Fr. Frantzo Simbert, and Bishop Gabriel Malzaire will be in attendance.
However, the funeral Mass will be broadcast online and is available at the link below made possible by Multi-Net Solutions Inc:
So sorry about the early departure of this vibrant young life. Worst is, I just learn that he is from my town in Haiti. Dear Lord, have mercy on the soul of Fr. Jacky. May he rest in Peace. The family has been in my prayer and will continue to be.
It is the Lord will that the funeral has to be so private due to Covid.
Father God, help us to accept Your Holy will.
Peace and blessings,
Bertha