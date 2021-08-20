LIVE from 2pm: The funeral of Father Jacky Merilan CSsr

The funeral Mass for Father Jacky Merilan, CSsR, will take place at 2 pm on Friday, August 20th, at St. Martin de Porres Chapel, Canefield.

Due to current public health guidelines, physical attendance at the funeral will be limited to just ten people.

Only Fr. Jacky’s family, Redemptorist community, Fr. Frantzo Simbert, and Bishop Gabriel Malzaire will be in attendance.

However, the funeral Mass will be broadcast online and is available at the link below made possible by Multi-Net Solutions Inc: