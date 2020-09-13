LIVE from 4pm: Launching ceremony for ‘Portwe pou tout moun’

DNO to bring live coverage of Portwe Pou Tout Moun – the launching ceremony of limited edition prints of Earl Etienne’s artistic work.
Awards will also be given to Dr. Shallaudin Ahmed, Senator Cassani Laville Minister for the Digital Economy and Ingrid Phillip former employee of Campbell’s Business Machines with remarks by Chief cultural officer Raymond Lawrence.
Coverage is expected to begin from 4pm today.
