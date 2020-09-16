LIVE from 5pm: Dominica Council on Ageing Forum on Health and Wellness

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at 4:19 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

 

 

Theme Age and Ageing within the Pandemic

 

Program

Download (DOCX, 24KB)

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. Righteous
    September 16, 2020

    Great recommendation by Dr. Shillingford we need to start promoting health instead of talking about preventing diseases. Health and Wellness is a lifelong habit. We need to promote health and wellness through movement at a very young age and continue to do so as we grow older. Mens sana in Corpore Sana. Physical exercise is an important and essential part of mental and psychological well-being. Great discussion by the panel. We are what we eat. Eat for health

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available