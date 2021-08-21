LIVE from 8pm: Address to the Nation by PM Skerrit

Link to video below:
DNO, your only source for news that is iit - Independent. Immediate. Trusted.
18 Comments
I didn’t even subject myself to this stuttering. All you keep loving your PM.
I’m convinced beyond a shadow of a doubt that Skerrit laughs himself to sleep at the stupidity and docility of Dominicans.
I was told he said in his national address last night that Dominicans are not combative. That is a diplomatic way of saying that Dominicans are submissive, malleable, sheep-like, overly obedient and all talk and no action.
He is inferring that no matter what wrongs and atrocities that he commits against Dominicans they will continue to genuflect before him and treat him like a god.
People get exactly what they deserve in life. If your employer grossly underpays you, insults you and even go as far to physically abuse you, if you say or do nothing about it, do you expect your circumstances to change? That what presently obtains in Dominica.
Nothing good comes easy. Most times you have to fight tooth and nail even for your inalienable rights. Sometimes you even have to make the ultimate sacrifice. God helps those who help themselves.
Ibo, you are not the only one that’s convinced.
No interest at all I’m listening to Failed Skerrit So called Skerrit. It’s not necessary.
Many of our youths, family, elderly etc in need of Decent LEADERSHIP and committed Government and meaningful development of our Dominica, our unemployed Young People, struggling People and crying Poor families in need of jobs and stability. The question to us is, when are we going to have this Immature, Visionless Failed Skerrit and his incompetent Labour Party out of our Government and Office.
Dominica and it’s people are Fedup with this loose irrelevant Labour government. We need that change to plot the Developmental Plan where the people of Dominica all over will be respected, well supported, towards good life and accommodated to sound Leadership and honest Government. We need to tell Skerrit and his FAILED Government a Merry Goodbye.
We need this change in our Government. This Labour Government and its Incompetent failed Labour Party and current PM OUT of OUR GOVERNMENT. We will build…
I hear you Mr. Prime minister. This has got to be the most asinine speech you have given in you career. Ghaddafi spoke with even more authority and contempt than you do and where is he now. You arguments as to why you refuse to close the country down makes absolutely no sense so I won’t even repeat it in my response.
All I will say is that you always talk about God so you should familiarize with, and most importantly be guided by the principles in Matthew chapter 23; verse 12.
Well, we all know what happened to Ghadafi. Skerrit will suffer the same fate unless he leaves the country sooner rather than later. He’s gone too far.
I listened to this incongruous imposter for the first 5 – 10 minutes of his presentation. Just can’t bring myself to consume much of his ineloquent oration.
This shameless , obdurate, unknowledgeable charlatan needs to step aside, vacate the office he now illicitly occupies and allow a person of high ethical standards, astute, perspicacious and benevolent to take the wheel and steer the battered ship of state to safe harbour. The ship under Skerrit’s control is taking on gallons of water and about to go to the bottom of the ocean taking all its passengers and crew to a deep, watery grave.
Dominicans, toss the present incompetent, gluttonous captain overboard and install someone who is eminently qualified for the position.
Not interested in your stuttering speeches anymore. We want you to ball press conferences from now on, for you to face direct questions. We had enough of your smoke screen propaganda. You are by law accountable to the citizens of DA. Do you job properly!
We should be paid for those 3 weeks even if they were not allowed to be opened. As we still have to buy groceries and still have to pay bills and rent. We should get paid ! It’s not like we chose not to work..it was the law we couldnt..therefore we should still get paid !
A very sensible and balanced address. Vaccination is key, especially among hospital staff and frontline healthcare workers. A return to previous protocols may also help – 1 week quarantine for all arrivals and a ban on cruise ships.
Address by Prime MINISTER to say what?
What new of Substance is this Clownish🤡 FAILED PRIME Odd MINISTER has to say to our struggling people where over these Long years in our office we have observed immaturity, deceitfullness Shameful Nonsensical Ridiculous RED CLINIC To claim fame and Loyalty from the poor you see as your loyalty but in need of meaningful Development through Employment Opportunities into meaningful Jobs and NO MORE of this b Deceiptive gaining Loyalty through this on-going Bobolistic Red Clinic just to gain fame and loyalty. Skerrit as PRIME Odd MINISTER has failed our people and our People and Nature Isle continue to live in poverty, unemployment, the sale of passports but however unable to address and conceptualized the importance of Nature Building and employment for our unemployed and Suffering Families and rather than create meaningful employment and decent jobs for our people, in need. Stop this Devious RED LABOUR CLINIC. SKERRIT Failed our People.
GET OUT.
Post a picture of king Liar as he actually look like today.
What the more!!!! Did he say 1339 or I heard wrong? Some body pleaseeeeee tell me I am wrong. So you expected that and did nothing to circumvent? You are aware and no stimulus? I demand that you apologize to Lennox and the opposition for laughing at them in parliament. Now I am pissed
Bonda nou fini paya enbar ou Skerro. Pleasee resign, no excuses! you need to go like yesterday.
ADMIN: TOTAL confirmed cases are 1339 at time of publishing. COVID-19 statistics as of 21st August: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/covid-19-statistics-for-dominica-as-of-21st-august-2021/
@Bwa-Banday, The 1339 figure quoted is the total number of confirmed cases from Dominica from since the pandemic began last year. Since then we’ve had 794 people recovered and 1(one) death which means that we only have 544 active cases currently.. Worldwide, 212,085,502 confirmed cases, 189,721,650 recovered and 4,435,238 deaths. So when you looking at COVID figures don’t look only at Dominica’s in isolation. It’s a world wide pandemic. My main concern though is the 3.2% positivity rate, which could indicate that for every one person confirmed there are likely to be three others connected to that person infected, so we could easily have over 3000 people affected by COVID in Dominica. All the more reason why people should be tested randomly and vaccinated in order to control this virus.
OMG but they let more cruise ships arrive. Skerrit, Badwill and Co. haven’t got an idea what’s going on. They will kill us all. Is that perhaps how they will ‘force’ us to get vaccinated? That lot is quite capable doing that.
What are you doing about it? Crying like a baby for your bor bor. take what all you get. Would you join us if we demonstrate on the bay front? I don’t think so. Hear you, “they will kill us all.” You die aredy.
Congratulations to Skeritt on giving the nation a direct uncomplicated message. I hope Dominicans are smart enough to see through thier petty political fighting and do what’s right for thier country.
Get vaccinated, your a fool if you don’t. Every article I read on DNO and it’s attached comments has the same pundits spouting absurd politically biased nonsense or conspiracy theories. This virus doesn’t care if you support Skeritt, or Linton, or whom ever. It doesn’t care about your race, your religion, your gender or your sexual orientation, it kills all equally.
I have no love for the Skeritt goverment. I supported blue last election (not sure why blue will be as bad as red when the time comes). BUT I will say this, Dominica had a huge advantage over most of the world with its early vacine acquisition and that advantage has been squandered through tribal, politics and stupidity.
Wake up.
This compulsive, pathological liar should keep press conferences and take pointed questions from the public and bona fide journalists. A proper financial package should be one of the prominent topics.
Thousands of jobless citizens, residents and recently laid off workers are pulling their hair out wondering where their next meal is coming from. If financial assistance is denied to all those who have been adversely affected by the pandemic, and lockdowns protest actions should be inevitable. The whole of Roseau should be closed down by massive protest action.
Cowardice gets you nothing. Grow a spine people. Now more than ever is the time to Stand Up.