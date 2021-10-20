LIVE: Funeral of Late Honourable Edward Registe

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 at 1:39 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

 

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

4 Comments

  1. Protocol in de trash can
    October 20, 2021

    So Darroux didn’t go into quarantine??… :lol: :lol: :lol: Dominique chix due. And he is a Doctor??? Doctor me A#@SS

  2. Abby
    October 20, 2021

    What an excellent message by the Priest…Very good how may of us will yield to what he said. I Am not catholic. I like his presentation. Kudos to you Sir. Did Mr. Registe justice. Condolences to his family.

    • jean baptiste
      October 21, 2021

      Father why didn’t you talk about repentance,it’s alright what you said but tell the People they need too repent before they end up in hell.

      • Free Salvation
        October 21, 2021

        The Catholic Church doesn’t know what repentance is. Scripture says, “these Pharisees aren’t going into heaven and they are blocking, preventing those who would enter from entering in.” Their followers are blind. They think that the priests have power to put them into heaven. If such were the case, then Jesus died in vain. But the irony is this, they call themselves “Christians” but they are aggravated when we mention the name Jesus. They watch us cross eye when we say hallelujah. So let them live a life of lies. These people hardly even read the holy bible. But when they leave this is their “Father” throwing ash and smoke on the casket….for what? The Bible warns and says, “Prepare to meet your God.” And that’s in judgment. No one can make preparations for you while you’re yet alive; and worse yet, when you are dead. Yes, we must repent and ask God to have mercy on us. We all are sinners. And we ought to be cleansed by Jesus blood. Sin cannot enter heaven under no circumstances.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available