LIVE: Funeral of Late Honourable Edward Registe
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
So Darroux didn’t go into quarantine??… Dominique chix due. And he is a Doctor??? Doctor me A#@SS
What an excellent message by the Priest…Very good how may of us will yield to what he said. I Am not catholic. I like his presentation. Kudos to you Sir. Did Mr. Registe justice. Condolences to his family.
Father why didn’t you talk about repentance,it’s alright what you said but tell the People they need too repent before they end up in hell.
The Catholic Church doesn’t know what repentance is. Scripture says, “these Pharisees aren’t going into heaven and they are blocking, preventing those who would enter from entering in.” Their followers are blind. They think that the priests have power to put them into heaven. If such were the case, then Jesus died in vain. But the irony is this, they call themselves “Christians” but they are aggravated when we mention the name Jesus. They watch us cross eye when we say hallelujah. So let them live a life of lies. These people hardly even read the holy bible. But when they leave this is their “Father” throwing ash and smoke on the casket….for what? The Bible warns and says, “Prepare to meet your God.” And that’s in judgment. No one can make preparations for you while you’re yet alive; and worse yet, when you are dead. Yes, we must repent and ask God to have mercy on us. We all are sinners. And we ought to be cleansed by Jesus blood. Sin cannot enter heaven under no circumstances.