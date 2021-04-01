LIVE: Holy Thursday Mass at Cathedral Chapel from 7PM
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
“For as Jonah was three days and three nights in the belly of the great fish, so will the Son of Man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth”
Those are the words of Jesus @Matthew 12: verse 40. And speaking about days and night He means 12 hours for the day and 12 hours for the night.
Hence 3 days and 3 nights by the words of Jesus means that He spent 72 hours in the grave. Jesus died at 3 pm on the day before the high Sabbath, not the Saturday Sabbath of the Jewish religion. So how does Friday night to Saturday night adds up to 72 hours? There is no way!
Unfortunately, many of us who claim to belong to Jesus know very little about Him because we rely on the wisdom of man–not that of His Holy Spirit.
And so, too many souls will leave their body without knowledge of the Man of the Spirit who gives Life to mankind. And yet it is that knowledge which is evidence of Eternal Life in us. Good Lord!