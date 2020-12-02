LIVE: Ministry of Health COVID-19 update 2nd December 2020

Ministry of Health Wellness and New Health Investment - Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 5:53 PM
COVID-19 update will be available from 6pm.

1 Comment

  1. Danny
    December 4, 2020

    To the monster of heath.
    This confirmation required to board a plane now doesn’t mathematically makes sense for this 72hrs validation covid19 test.
    Yesterday I lost my flight because I got the confirmation late from dominica whiles I was in the airport waiting for it. In canada person international airport it is MANDATORY to show negative covid19 test before even checking in for any travel destination. And in canada david19 test results are issued on 72hrs which by the time we send results on via dominica questionair for confirmation another 24hrs we expect confirmation but that time we be in the airport. Plus we have overlay flights which again we must show valid 72hrs test. These whole things just not making sense and making difficult for travels especially Dominicas who are trying to get home to Dominica. I lost my entire flight yesterday because I got my confirmation from dominica late a few minutes after my plane left. Waste my tickets. For this to work I most day test 4…

