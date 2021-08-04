LIVE: Ministry of Health press briefing 4th August 2021

The Ministry of Health Wellness and New Health Investment is expected to hold a press briefing from 7pm this evening. DNO will carry it live on this page.
4 Comments
I read on Twitter that some Astra Zeneca is on the way from the UK.
Few Dominicans want to take the Chinese vaccine. Not only is it rated much less effective than the other options but many countries will not accept it for travel purposes. More Astra Zenica is needed, or Sputnik V.
Nothing from China comes close to my body. Might as well use a bullet, it’s much faster.
Admin, you may want to look at this cookie thing. I continue to click accept on the banner at the bottom when it pop up, but I still see the message “Please allow cookies by clicking Accept on the banner.” This is obviously a problem.
ADMIN: Thank you for letting us know about your experience.
We performed some tests and in our testing we have been able to access this youtube content.
We have noticed that having an ad blocker or vpn enabled prevents us from accessing this content even if we click to enable cookies. Please try disabling your ad blocker or vpn to see if that makes a difference.
Should you need further assistance email us at [email protected].