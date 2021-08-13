LIVE: Ministry of Health press briefing at 6pm 13th August 2021

A live Ministry of Health Press Briefing is scheduled from 6pm. Video link below:
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member.
8 Comments
Dominica is pregnant with issues and Skerrit is the FATHER of every one of them. They are all his children.
The lifeless economy; dysfunctional public service; abysmal infrastructure; disintegrating public edifices; ubiquitous corruption; inextricable and widespread poverty; entrenched partisan political fragmentation of the society: ballooning vagrancy; transformation of the police force from a reputable and revered organization into a death squad and now the alarming rise in coronavirus cases.
Under Skerrit’s stewardship, Dominica is being governed like a rudderless ship just drifting in the wind. Mind-bogglingly, most of the passengers onboard remain mum as the ship takes on water and about to carry them to a watery grave.,
I hope that you don’t think you are smart; with your colorful and fictitious loud exaggerations. When do you plan to stop this damn foolish nonsense?
And YOU, Ibo MALAPROP France is the godfather of all those issues!
Ok so what kind briefing is that? What is the new number today? You all getting scared so you refuse to publish the new numbers?
Well tell the Zafan -sans-papa we need the numbers daily. Why is he waiting for some to be discharged before he reports the “current active” cases? He behaving like the Florida governor Desantis now but we will still get the news. Man, time to remove that cabal from office so we can have Press Conferences and stop that bs call Press Briefings.
On 23rd July 2021 6 new cases were revealed in the village of Grand Fond in addition to the 13 active cases reported the previous day. These are the sort of manageable numbers our front-line health workers have been dealing with successfully since the onset of the covid pandemic early last year. On 27th July 2021 we welcomed back the first cruise ship. Suddenly the numbers of infections began to escalate. On three successive days this week more cruise ships were allowed to dock. Yesterday the number of active covid cases had risen to 311 and today the number is over 400! The epicenter of the pandemic according to tonight’s address is Roseau, which is, of course, where the cruise ships berth. Now our medical staff are struggling to contain this outbreak. This is to me an expected pattern as cruise ships are the perfect incubator. Whether coincidental or not, can we afford to ignore it and continue to expose our population to this unnecessary tourism initiative that benefits so few?
You have farms and tourism. Your island will be broke soon . Keep hiding
..
I think that you people are not considering or are ignorant of the fact that this is the 4th wave of the pandemic, which Dominicans did not prepare for by not taking the vaccine that was available to them since months ago. If the majority of Dominicans were vaccinated as they were called to do so, these figures would never happen.
Now accept your foolish flaws and ask God for forgiveness, He is full of mercy and compassion. And stop with the blaming game that is pure USELESSNES!
Instead, get down on you all’s knees and pray to God that He won’t allow anyone to die from this sickness, even if you are all to blame for that outcome.
You mean 6.30 right? Because none of these press’s conferences ever start on time.