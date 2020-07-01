LIVE: Ministry of Health press briefing on COVID-19

Stay tuned for live coverage of Ministry of Health press briefing on COVID-19 from 11am.
This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
I’m sorry but that’s so backwards why do the non nationals get to leave in august and the Dominica citizens leave in June that’s so disturbing as much as they wanna get home we want to get back home too this is Ridiculous I never heard of nothing like this Now y’all just making stuff up I’m never traveling back to this country again .