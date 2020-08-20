LIVE: Ministry of Health press briefing scheduled from 6pm

DNO, your only source for news that is iit - Independent. Immediate. Trusted.
6 Comments
Each speaker spent precious time paying homage to protocol at the opening of their presentation rather than getting on with the job of informing the public.
Protocol, as I understand it, is the correct conduct and procedures to be followed in formal situations. Is this rigmarole really necessary when dealing with a national and international emergency?
I am sorry that Dominicans feel the way they do with reference to the handling of Covid 19 by the government of Dominica. Clearly “we” are not living in the present as well as “we” are not well read. If one reads reports from the World Health Organization he/she will understand that Dominica is not behaving singularly.
Rather than casting aspersions on the government, I implore everyone to be educated on COVID-19 then and only then you can post these unintelligent posts.
Thanks
Wow, wow, what a life. This Dr Esprit, we know you reading what they instructed you so to do.
This whole thing from you sounds like a Covid resort, like Dominicans coming to an exclusive resort.
These days, government does not have a dallar to give to the poor Dominicans, however 64,000 a month for this failed Pm..
You see, Skerritt lies are catching up with him, he gave everything free over the years to bribe n get votes but now he putting the expenses on Dominicans…
Frankly, speaking, it’s just the mercy of God protecting Dominica, because with this incompetent n clueless government n yes the covid resort holiday style press conference, it’s pitiful..
What you alll told Dominicans, wellll everything is on ya alll.no meeting halfway..
Why didn’t you all close the borders n do some smarter things.. You alll promoting staycatiion n all kinds of interactions, now you guys hear covid case n reacting..
Its also, how you say what you say.. Dr Esprit, good luck as u do as…
It is appears that you don’t care for the government of Dominica thus your portrayal of ignorance being displayed. If you look at the way all other countries are handling the Covid 19 situation, Dominica is actually slow in imposing fines.
I would greatly appreciate if you educate yourself on the whole Covid 19 pandemic and remove your bias against the government, your contribution would probably be more sensible. All for now, you have not provided an ounce of meaningful education to those who utilize DNO.
If covid-19 were transmitted sexually I wonder how Skerrit would respond to it with all that bondage they putting people under
Ministry of Health press briefings always start late as if people’s time means nothing. Try to be more professional and stick to time.