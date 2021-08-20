LIVE: Ministry of Health update 20th August 2021

Dominica News Online - Friday, August 20th, 2021 at 7:09 PM
8 Comments

  1. vaccinated
    August 23, 2021

    *Submitted on behalf of vaccinated*

    In an effort to encourage vaccination, what needs to be stressed is how much more at risk you are of becoming seriously ill if you are unvaccinated. The delta variant can infect vaccinated persons but is unlikely to make them seriously ill or to even display symptoms. Doctors, nurses, other hospital staff and front-line healthcare workers should lead by example and get vaccinated themselves. There are still too many who are not. To return to the level of safety we all enjoyed until last month Dominica should return to the protocols we know to work – a week in quarantine for ALL arrivals and a BAN on cruiseships.

  2. Glass House
    August 21, 2021

    That presentation was very unscientific. Waiting for the scientific version.

  3. Just cause
    August 21, 2021

    In all these push for vac., the docter has not address the main concern why the unvac. People are refusing to vac. The question is why are the developers of the vac. are not taking liability for the vac. they have created? This is the main issue. And if the developers are not taking liability nor the governments – so if the vac. causes any long term adverse effects or death then it’s our responsibility and not those who gave the vac. or injected the vac. in people systems. If the developers sign legal documents to run or hide from liabilities legally then something is wrong with the vac. Or the agenda of the vac. and they know it. Because if the vac. was surely working and safe there will be no reason to not take liability for what they created. And no goverment should under mind people’s right for any experimental vac. or vacs. which no vac. developer is not taking liability for. Makes no sense. If they take liability I will take vac. Simple as that!

    • The future
      August 21, 2021

      And to the administrator of the Dominica online stop your biasness and publish what people writing don’t be a government Popet! You insert comment in the Dominica online there let people views out dont be selective.

      ADMIN: Comment moderation is about being selective about which comments are posted. Please view our comment policy for a guide on how we go about selecting which comments are published: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/policies/#comment-policy

  4. Concerned Citizen
    August 21, 2021

    Please write a summary next time :) <3

  5. Judgement
    August 21, 2021

  6. The Thing Speaks For Itself
    August 20, 2021

    Serious question, do some people still not understand that vaccinated people – particularly people from a floating petri dish on the ocean – can transmit COVID? The best way to rest our frontline workers is to respect their daily sacrifice by maximizing their protection. So many people are doing a marvelous job in this pandemic, sad to think that one hole in the dam could undo all of their sacrifice.

  7. ferdina
    August 20, 2021

    A policeman say we lock down all weekend to stop the spread of covid, but we seeing crowds of cruise ship tourists on our island today and we have no idea what they bring and what they spread. It is one rule for the tourists and another rule for Dominicans. The DLP dont care about us. It all about tourism. When the virus peak again, Skerrit will blame the people, but we will all know that it is his pretty puppets – the Minister and PS of Tourism – that will be the people responsible for covid spread and sickness because of foreigners on cruise ships. Shame on them.

