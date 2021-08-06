LIVE: National Address from Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit 6th August 2021

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is set to address the nation from 7pm. Whatch live using the link above.
Is he going to discuss the return of the parrots that were kidnapped from Botanical Gardens after hurricane Maria? They are national birds. Dominica was violated when the parrots were kidnapped 4 years ago. They were removed on the pretense that they were going to get “medical attention” when they may have been taken because someone got paid cash money. Who is the guilty party? Who authorized their removal/kidnapping. They should be returned yesterday to live free and happy in the wild where they were born not in a foreign country caged up. Yours truly and the Dominican courts and legislature should demand their return now. An attorney should be appointed to represent the parrots.
In my personal opinion I see nothing wrong with the curfew which is to stop the spread. However, I think for those who are poor like the Fisher men and market people should have given a day or two to finish sell of their produce cause the richer boi with the super markets are still open. I mean both market and super market are essential places where gathering are large in numbers. Hey we got to be fair.
Also I suggest the pm go on the FDA website and read the terms and condition for the emergency vac so be aware of the terms and conditions they must adhere to. Cause right now no vac. Should be made mandatory it’s illegal to do that and all death associated with the vac should be reported but this hasn’t been done. Keep in mind this is a non approved vac in an experimental stage and should not be forced on people. The pm should make declaration forms and have the unvaccinated sign so they take liability for them selves instead of forcing them to avoid civil unrest.
Following protocals like curfew and shut down I am for to avoid further damage. These I think people should comply to, too avoid further spreading of the virus. However, this vaccine thing the pm what to push is not right. And maybe the pm has not read the FDA terms and conditions on the emergency vaccine on their website so he can realize he is not making the country and the people who taking these vaccine to follow FDA protocals. The pm is pushing the vaccine but as per the FDA website on their terms and condition “anyone who is administering the vaccine suppose to let the them know the adverse effect first on paper and verbally of the vaccine before giving any vaccine”. They just sticking middles in people and later down when a few fall sick and die they don’t even report that which is not following FDA protocals. FDA terms and conditions states that any death related and associated to the vaccine must be reported and the authorities in Dominica not reporting this. This is wrong!
And also people the pm has to realized he should not be pushing non approved FDA vaccines which are for emergency use only for the sick not that unsick. So tell people to go vaccine is violation of human rights. It’s like telling someone go sign their death wish knowing that the vaccine can possible kill you. What the pm need to do is have those who don’t want to take vaccine sign a declaration form so if they get sick and they die that’s up to them. But can’t force people to take vaccine. Many people in Dominica got covid and recover. No one dead or covid in Dominic but many people in Dominica die because they took the vaccine and what every underline sickness they had whether they knew or not speed up and kill them faster because of the vaccine and these the authorities need to report. This is a violation of all international laws. And it’s illegal to make any vaccine that is not full approved mandatory. So skerrit has to be very careful if they planning to make vac. Mandatory.
Who to blame, we would like to know. What/who is to shame, please tell us who/what. When we should move ahead everything is going dread, dread, dread. En be’ we’ Mr. Liar your organized celebration began to quickly. Complacency is a doomed. It is tradition to come and go back door. Now your back door is going. You now poopooing on you. No Imodium can stop the back door now. You crying for mercy. Bad boy King Liar
So mr PM you come on air at 7 on friday evening and order a complete lockdown for the weekend. Well you and the president and his family and maybe that of the ministers knew through discussion that this was about to happen. So what about the people who were about getting to the supermarket on saturday to buy a bread and milk and sugar. What is in place for those there seeing that we have none.