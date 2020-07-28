Watch live National Budget address for 2020 – 2021.
It does not. Why do we want to transfer the evil spirits of doom and gloom. Why do we always want bad things to happen to and in Dominica. We make all notorious activities that happen elsewhere relevant to us. Why are we trying to stigmatize is with a tag that say we are the worst country in the world. The world has about 225 countries and 8 billion people but Dominica and Dominicans are the worst in the world. No loyalty, no nationalism. Its like we have our own citizens acting as foreign agents and enemy of state. So many people from so many countries are in our favour, but our own citizens are against us. Is like our lives do not matter.
https://www.transparency.org/en/what-is-corruption
people should be concern about the affairs of their country!
Let’s all speak the unvarnished TRUTH . For the last decade, after every budget presentation given by Mr. Foul Mouth (Skerrit), the living conditions become more desperate for the ordinary folks and more extravagant for the PM, his immediate family and his avaricious enablers. Think about the palatial $64 000 per month mansion, and how many citizens, who are living on the periphery of society, could have benefitted. The irony and heartlessness of this, is that, these same destitute people have to bear the cost of the PM’s filthy rich lifestyle.
Things have progressively become near unbearable as democracy is being assassinated. Cost of living is out of reach of the working class.
What is most disheartening, instead members of Cabinet act like a guardrail to protect the people from Skerrit’s ultra selfish and nefarious excesses, they join in the hoarding and rape of the country’s resources.
IT’S JUST NOT RIGH❗
Is there a problem with my radio because i keep hearing a repitition from morning please tell me
This is an article from BBC which may resonate with our country:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-53563065