LIVE: National Budget debate August 4th 2020

The budget debates continues Tuesday 4th August 2020.
5 Comments
@Circus Clown
Nothing remains the same forever. Things change and circumstances change all the time. Look at your home, your present circumstance, your environment, and even yourself. Have you seen any changes? I’m sure you do. So your notion that UWP will never get in power is not only farfetched but it also defies common sense.
ZAMMY,with COONU like you UWP will never win an election.Ray Blackmore upgraded TEZA playing field,which now has sitting and washrooms.He built a MINI HOSPITAL in Mahaut.He constructed the MORNE GEORGINE public road,UWP said it could not be built.All the river walls were constructed by Blackmore.Every road in Mahaut was resurfaced by Blackmore.A massive housing complex is being built in Jimmit by Blackmore.A state of the art basketball court is being built by BLACKMORE.That is just 1% of what Blackmore has done.Give the people of the Mahaut constituency BABY SARAH everyday.UWP LOSERS.
What a waste of time and energy..
This Minister Blackmore is the worst ever in history. He speaks like his suit..
With is very u parliamentary terms and Wannna play bright conduct.
Here he is defending $32,000 rent for the Pm residence.
Imagine he singing so much for his super that he said Skerritt will be knighted by the queen. Ola sa.. Just lacking commonsensical wisdom add to his inability to use his Grey Matter.
For a national security minister, wowowow.
Welll Dominican should take what they get. They voted exactly what they deserve. This government reflects the psyche of Dominicans supporting them..
Tried to listen to the speaker with his kind of harsh and rough English added to Dat was Blackmore is Mal tete.
Not one of these governments including the Pm can speak without a paid for speech. With a government like this Dominica is a sinking vessel.
Bright colors and broken English and lack of parliamentary etiquette
I listened to blackmore talk absolute rubbish about fish. About Mahaut has the most fish in dominica and they are saucing a container, that is like a fridge, to store ALLL the fish in Dominica. What a moronic statement. Although well wished in that we do need cold storage for seafood. A CONTAINER WILL NEVER BE BIG ENOUGH TO STORE ALLLLL THE FISH CAUGHT IN DOMINICA. the fools who support you will smile and clap. but i am a practical dominican & i know is garbage you speaking. Try setting up and enforcing standards through the fisheries division that fisheries facilities be equipped with cold storage. Ensure that fish is not sold at the roadside catching sunlight and flies and spittle from people talking over it, but in secure locations that have the catches of the day well displayed under proper lighting and stored with crushed ice. Dominicans have abandon all semblance of standards. Them man like blackmore know no better. A container to store all fish in the island. proper nonsense tha
The BUDGET debate means little or nothing to the average citizen in Dominica. Why? It does absolutely nothing to move the needle in an upward trajectory for 99% of the local residents.
This is the stark reality right now:
*UNEMPLOYMENT continues to balloon exponentially.
*POVERTY is mushrooming to unprecedented levels.
*SALARIES and WAGES remain stubbornly stagnant, completely run over and outpaced by inflation.
*CORRUPTION in high places continues unabated.
*ANXIETY about the future is at an all time high.
Severe LABOUR PAINS are being felt by almost every man, woman, boy and girl in the country. Despite these obvious and ominous signs, the regular media, the business sector, the clergy and the law fraternity remain quizzically silent. Silence gives consent to Skerrit’s corrupt and dictatorial cravings.