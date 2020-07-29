LIVE: Response by leader of Opposition to National Budget presentation

DNO, your only source for news that is iit - Independent. Immediate. Trusted.
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
34 Comments
I wonder why Skerrit does not criticize Issac? Boy! Issac ROUGH! That butchering EVERY word in the English language.
The EVil one July 29, 2020
“@ Silver Fox, have you ever read this passage:
“This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil.” John 3:19 NIV
You and the rest who are trying to compare Lennox Linton with Jesus, is blaspheming
“Light” in the Bible is not like the moonlight or sunlight, it has everything to with “Love and Holiness” which is the Divine Nature of the God of Spirit. It is Life in the mind, heart, and soul of man, you guys are crazy to refer to Linton as a man of Light?
Blasphemy is a very bad sin, so you guys are better off leaving the Word of God out of your carnal nonsense.
I have a lot of empathy for the work of the Opposition in the country but honestly I think that the leader of the Opposition should have managed his time better considering he was given the same time, not the one hour that he was supposed to get but the same time like that of the Prime Minister to deliver his address.
Otherwise his speech was relatively good in keeping with what the Leader of the Opposition is suppose to do.
Plunker or plonker,LINTON went the Privy Council in England,he didn’t know the difference between,MUST HAVE and MAY HAVE.Toto you are so perfect,yet you cannot convince the majority of Dominicans to vote UWP.
TAC,Dog does not have to read or write properly,as long as you understand LINTON IS A JACKA.I am sure you got the message.This man has a big body,he use’s big words,but,he has a TEN CENTS BRAIN.I wonder if he said Isle’s of beauty,Ile’s of splendor in his response.The guy said he signed an MOU prepared by David Bruney,but did not know what was in it.When he was caught with TERRY BARON in the black bag story,he said the police CONSPIRED to frame him.LIAR.He still has COONU like 72nations believing 3,961×50,000 is 1.2 billion.That is the high level of STUPIDITY exhibited by supporters.The PM has said over and over NO MONEY IS MISSING.Is like the duel citizenship case.Linton said Skerrit has a French passport,Skerrit said he does not have one.Linton want the Judge to tell Skerrit go get the passport.Burden of proof is on the prosecution,every Jacka knows that except 72nations72elements.Typical UWP.
It’s the same Lennox that calculated and cause this administration to put back how much ……. money back in the treasury from the bin and fertilizer bobol.His a weapon for you guys the hanger for all you jacket
If someone were to build a shack in an upscale area, it will devalue all the lands and properties in that particular area. DNO, Dog Biter is devaluing your forum with his ridiculous nonsense; his unadulterated gibberish; his indecipherable bovine excreta.
A little unsolicited advice to Dog Biter. Do some introspection. Work to improve yourself before trying to castigate others. Mr. Linton and those in this forum are functionally literate, you are certainly NOT❗
Go learn the alphabet.
Congrats to the leader of the opposition for a very goood response to the Budget presented by PM.
Some things to look at:
– The Pm delivered his budget and spoke undisturbed for hours..
– the labor kabal was seeen banging and banging the tables and rightly so.
– the speaker of the house with his very rough and unrefined butchering of the English language. Please Mr Speaker, go do some English class in eloquence, enunciation, and pronunciation. It was very hard to listen to the speaker cause he can’t speak the queen’s language.
– the speaker seems to be very very bias during the opposition leader delivery.. Don’t you expect the man to build up his response to the budget?
Mr Lennox was not and did not impute no improver motives today..
You as speaker was hell bent on disturbing and frustrating the man.
Mr Lennox held himself welll.
– the speaker showed himself to be very rude, disrespectful and very bias. Wow. How people change.
– finally, what’s the Sense Mr speaker.
John 18:38-40.
38 Pilate said unto him, What is truth? And when he had said this, he went out again unto the Jews, and said unto them, I find in him no fault at all.
39But you have a custom, that I should release unto you one at the passover: will you therefore that I release unto you the King of the Jews?
40Then cried they all again, saying, Not this man, but Barabbas. Now Barabbas was a robber.”
People, a robbery is a THIEF. Imagine religious people preferred a thief than a faultless Jesus.
Much has not changed because people rather darkness than light because their deeds are evil John 3:19 says. So it’s no secret why we rather a thief that is stealing from them in broad daylight. No wonder we are always under some stress and threat in Dominica
@Eighteen:3 please read and understand this passage:New International Version
This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil John 3:19 NIV. You remember Jesus was rejected? Why was he rejected? Here is why: Because people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil.
@Dog Biter
Dog Man, you and your grossly unintelligent ghost writer did not understand anything Mr. Linton so masterfully and eloquently articulated. Why? Your IQ is that of a pre-school child. The average weight of an adult human brain is about three (3) pounds. Both of yours combined are less than one (1) gram. Go back in your crab hole.
Mr. Linton, as usual, was thoroughly prepared with statistical data and the hard facts. He delivered with surgical precision. The ineptitude of the incumbent regime was exposed. The possible deliverables that the masses need at this particularly rough times, in order to enhance their standard of living, were immaculately articulated.
The Speaker was exposed as just an unknowledgeable menace who was made to look silly for trying to impress the man who pitied him with that job.
Judging from the performance of Mr. Skerrit and his Cabinet colleagues of plasticine , toothless bullies, Dominica will continue to languish in the rock bottom position in the sub region.
None of Skerrit’s budgets has ever brought relief to the suffering thousands of Dominicans. Instead, they are usually a BONANZA for the members of Cabinet and their acolytes.
Venezuela forgave Dominica debt but Linton wants to see the money in the treasury. Really? Does he know what debt forgiveness is and it doesn’t mean that Venezuela gave us the cash equivalent of the debt. Alas papa.
And where is that cash that Venezuela give us Joel, according to you.??
All i know is, Linton built his own house in morne daniel looooong before skerrit knew what life was like on the hill. When those comesidi take taste, you does get to see who they really are. But you cannot buy class.
@Dogs before you start criticizing people learn how to write and spell properly please?
@tac, Thanks for the advice I do appreciate ,Having said that i recognise you are not doing much for yourself apart from following an idiot think about that smart ……………………
LINTON, Is a waste of time I feel so sorry for that guy being a fool in the house like a royal clown it could not have got any worse than that, even the President of America would have done much better job than that so-called UWP propaganda leader what a waste of space this is supposed to be a budget speech and he couldn’t refrained from being an Ahole daydreamer shame on you old man it’s time to move on you are a disappointment by the day 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Didn’t they caution/teach Man eats Dogs about RUN ON SENTENCES? Dude, reread your jumbled garbage before you post.
What I heard from Skerrit yesterday, in the name of budget to me was nothing more than what I refer to as a funeral budget. To me it seems is a budget to bury Dominica. But truly Mr Linton presentation was a life giving life saving budget that offers hope and a future for Dominica. Skerrits budget is a left to mourn budget
We are still waiting for answers. I here watcing JI begging Lennox to just deliver a speech, and not touch on the relevant issues. As if the issues have not carried on into 2020-2021. We still want to know where the money is
Way de money ? Way de investigation by de Public Accounts Committee Chairman who is de “investigative reporter”
Opposition Forces have been asking de question for the longest while, but he refuse to find answers.
Way de answers ? Are you even trying ? Have you interviewed anyone ? As a reporter, a real one, you know how to get answers. Where is the report to show what steps have you taken to find answers. Or is this some fake news about your opinion.
DNO, why am I seeing Lennox Linton on my laptop he is talking rubbish all along making his stupid story up as he goes along surely it would be better to watch bugs bunny show he can’t count nor read what is his perpose in life but nasty and annoying and wicked.
How was he then a broadcast and investigative journalist? A manager at DCP, How then if he cannot count or read, why was he the prefered news anchor on Marpin TV, the nations tv station for years, to even be the first news anchor to interview the PM live on TV back when Skerrit was elected in to the government. you people just spew absolute dumbness! hoping the less educated (i highly doubt there is anyone more stupid) repeat your garbage.
@ Silver Fox, have you ever read this passage:
“This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil.” John 3:19 NIV
I don’t read rubbish because I am a silver fox, my advice to you send a passage of that to Lennox Linton, he is a massive fan of the crap world.
Linton, is off his wagon once again this guy really thinks if buy some miracle he becomes prime minister of DOMINICA there will be enough to suck out of Dominica once again having said that who wrote that pile of crap for that sad sad fellow my god what a plunker!!!
If that’s all you can say, may God have mercy on you. And the word is plonker and you are one.
A plunker is a guitar player, But I will not say what a plonker is except that Linton and his opposition forces are definitely plonkers.
Please someone give Lennox Linton, a calculator he is making a jack**s of himself with lies and bulls**t as usual along with his units friend Linton, has not got a clue what he is on about embarrassment a feeling of self-consciousness shame and awkwardness, that guy is a unit if that is the best as so-called apposition leader Dominica has well God help us all 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
All fools believe they are smart; the difference between you and Lennox is: Lennox would sit on the steeps of the house on Steebar Street not to far from the Roman Catholic Church doing his homework after school.
As a reminder the late Inspector Francis lived at the end of the Street; I only quoted that to let you know that I know you; that bastard, who sat inside or around a shop on the right hand side of Steebar street if traveling north on Steebar street.
You looked miserable and crazy then; you are still crazy today.
Perhaps while you sat there if you bought a newspaper weekly and learn to read from it; you would perhaps be able to communicate like a partially illiterate person
How can you criticize one who is completely literate; can read and write fluently; fluent grammatically in the English language; honest and impeccable!
You are illiterate, your language proves you are illiterate as what your name is supporting a damn thief!
I will not be wasting my time entertaining you Francisco, Ibo France and the rest so-called workers calamity supporters with your jealousy syndrome and bananas republic unit brain…..suck- suck suckers.
” bananas republic unit brain…..suck- suck suckers. ”
Dog-man what is that the quote above?
Can you define one word in you small pile of garbage “unit brain.”
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhaha!
You are not wasting time on lbo, me or anyone else, we will be happy when you vanish into thin air, or simply dissolve like frost before solid snow!
No matter how we whip your butt; you keep crawling back for more: question who is your ghost write?
It ain’t I oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!
LOL. FET has spoken. Take that!