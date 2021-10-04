LIVE: Opening Ceremony, Caribbean Week of Agriculture

|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Most Caribbean countries have arable soil, an abundance of water , all year round sunshine and a young and vibrant labour force. There is no excuse for us not to make agriculture the #1 industry.
The administration is investing most of the country’s resources in TOURISM. Ludicrous! This industry is too fickle, too much competition, too much spent
to put the appropriate infrastructure (roads, water, electricity, communication infrastructure, etc.) In place.
I repeat. A vibrant and robust agricultural sector should be the foundation/bedrock of our economic foundation. Money made would not be ‘expatriated” but would circulate within the country among the common people and help in its development.
Agriculture should undoubtedly be the BACKBONE of our economy. It provides food security. revenue for individuals and development of country.