LIVE: Opening Ceremony, Caribbean Week of Agriculture

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO SLC) - Monday, October 4th, 2021 at 9:01 AM
  1. Ibo France
    October 4, 2021

    Most Caribbean countries have arable soil, an abundance of water , all year round sunshine and a young and vibrant labour force. There is no excuse for us not to make agriculture the #1 industry.

    The administration is investing most of the country’s resources in TOURISM. Ludicrous! This industry is too fickle, too much competition, too much spent
    to put the appropriate infrastructure (roads, water, electricity, communication infrastructure, etc.) In place.

    I repeat. A vibrant and robust agricultural sector should be the foundation/bedrock of our economic foundation. Money made would not be ‘expatriated” but would circulate within the country among the common people and help in its development.

    Agriculture should undoubtedly be the BACKBONE of our economy. It provides food security. revenue for individuals and development of country.

