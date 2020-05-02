LIVE: Praise and worship with Deacon Jeffers Paul

Deacon Jeffers Paul - Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 at 7:04 PM
Praise and Worship – May 2nd 2020

Enjoy Praise and Worship with me, Deacon Jeffers Paul live and uncut from my home to yours. We invite you to visit the Diocese of Roseau account on iShopCaribbean to make contributions or donations as sacrificial givings to enable us to continue to wonderful work of God in the Diocese: https://www.ishopcaribbean.com/seller/29-dioceseofroseau

Posted by Deacon Jeffers Paul on Saturday, May 2, 2020

2 Comments

  1. Blessed
    May 2, 2020

    Our Lord God Almighty deserves all this Praise. He has been so good to us. No man deserves this Praise, for He is Holy, Faithful, Compassionate and Merciful. He sent His only Son for WHOSOEVER BELIEVES!

    If you want to receive Jesus who came that we might have victory in this life and for Eternity; say this prayer:

    Dear Jesus, I am a sinner, but I believe you came to take upon yourself all my sin, shame, and condemnation. I accept your sacrifice, and I receive this life that you came for me to live when you gave up your life on the cross. Come into my life and into my heart. I confess you as my Lord and Saviour. From now on, I give up my life to follow you, to live this life that I was created to live. I will run this race until I see you face to face, and you will say well done good and faithful servant. I will never be the same, in Jesus’ name.

    WE BELIEVE IN JESUS CHRIST, THE WORD WHO BECAME FLESH, SON OF THE LIVING GOD. THE HEAVENS REJOICE IN YOUR CONFESSION. GOD…

  2. TRUTH BE TOLD
    May 2, 2020

    Thanks Deacon Jeffers Paul for praise and worship I am enjoying it.

    May you and your family be bless and protected by the mighty hands of the Lord.

    Thanks brother be bless.

