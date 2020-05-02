LIVE: Praise and worship with Deacon Jeffers Paul

Praise and Worship – May 2nd 2020

Enjoy Praise and Worship with me, Deacon Jeffers Paul live and uncut from my home to yours. We invite you to visit the Diocese of Roseau account on iShopCaribbean to make contributions or donations as sacrificial givings to enable us to continue to wonderful work of God in the Diocese: https://www.ishopcaribbean.com/seller/29-dioceseofroseau

Posted by Deacon Jeffers Paul on Saturday, May 2, 2020