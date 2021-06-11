LIVE: Safe Driving Expo on Bayfront

The Dominica Driving School Instructors Association is holding ‘A Safe Driving Expo’ at the Bayfront in Roseau.
3 Comments
What is the law in Dominica concerning passing parked vehicles? I know in most other countries, if you have to leave your side to go into the oncoming lane to pass a parked vehicle or any obstruction you are supposed to yield the right of way to oncoming vehicles that are in that oncoming lane, instead, you see drivers speeding up and driving under the concept of “I got there first”, forcing the oncoming vehicles who are in their correct and legal lane to stop in order to allow them to pass. If I am misguided, please inform me as to the correct protocol. Yield the right of way doesn’t seem to exist here, or is it that a lot of us are just selfish, inconsiderate, uneducated drivers.
driving in Dominica is unsafe period… with all those potholes and skyscraper speedbumps that are not clearly marked…
I don’t know what you on about but driving through out the world is dangerous wherever you are USA, Europe, Asia, UK, and the Caribbean, I can talk because being in the Royal navy years ago traveling the world you will come across bad drivers and roads users people learn bad habits on the roads you and I have done the same be honest.