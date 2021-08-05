LIVE: Statement by Cabinet Secretary Careen Prevost on emergency powers

Government of Dominica - Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 9:05 AM
Cabinet Secretary Careen Prevost is expected to give a live statement via the link below:

2 Comments

  1. Mike
    August 5, 2021

    Your videos don’t play on any of my browsers, even with allow all cookies option selected. Your message asking me to accept cookies doesnt go away when I click on it, an most of the content is covered with pop up adverts. Your website is unusable.

    ADMIN: We have made some changes to the cookie settings, please try again and let us know if you are still unable to view the video.

    You may also need to disable your vpn or ad blockers as we have found these services can prevent access to imbedded youtube videos(the link is to a youtube video) and other content not originating from our site.

    You can also email us at [email protected] for further assistance.

  2. dissident
    August 5, 2021

    I went to the government website……I visit it everyday. None of that information is available there…..why?
    I don’t see the curfew order!

