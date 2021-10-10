LIVE: Statement from acting Prime Minister of Dominica Reginald Austrie

Live statement to the nation from Reginald Austrie acting Prime Minister of Dominica. Video link below:
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
I could only force myself to listen to this nonsense for 2 minutes. Poor Dominica!
Not a bad reader. Could explain to us what he just read. Shame shame shame. “365 rivers” and approximately 10 bridges. The conditions in regards to the effects of ravines blocking roadways when rainfall in Dominica have been going on for many decades. But governments are concerned about other things. Other things like what? Busy looking into ways to become richer. These ministers don’t go to sleep wondering how to better the lives of the citizens and make life easier for all. Yet, they continue to be “re-elected” with dead man voting year after year. Mond Domique Sote.
https://uk.yahoo.com/news/antibody-treatment-both-prevents-treats-081103763.html
hear is a link to an actual vaccine that’s being developed. Not an immune booster that they are fighting with people to take. There is a difference between a vaccine and a booster . Dno you need to link to this article and actually post it on ur main news feed