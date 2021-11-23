LIVE: UNDP GUYDOM Panel Discussion – Microfinance, Value Chain, Climate Smart Agriculture and Disaster Risk Reduction

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at 6:58 PM
Microfinance, Value Chain, Climate Smart Agriculture and Disaster Risk Reduction
The Strengthening Disaster Management Capacity of Women in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Commonwealth of Dominica Project cordially invites you Panel discussion, under the caption, “Microfinance, Value Chain, CSA and Disaster Risk Reduction.” Join us at 7:00 pm (AST) today, Tuesday 23nd November 2021.

