LIVE VIDEO: 2nd Meeting of 1st Session of 10th Parliament

Home >> PoliticsLIVE VIDEO: 2nd Meeting of 1st Session of 10th Parliament Dominica News Online - Monday, April 6th, 2020 at 10:13 AMShareTweetSharePinPrime Minister Skerritt requesting house proceedings be conducted via teleconferencing due to COVID-19
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.