LIVE: ‘We the people’ press conference

Live video link of press conference provided below:
Finally it looks that they haven woken up and smelled the coffee. Together we can fight this corrupt administration and its leader. Let’s do it!
Ibo France, why don’t you come out of your hiding place and step up to represent Dominica or your constituency? You always have the longest comments and it appears that you know a lot so why don’t you put that knowledge to use and step into the political arena?
You don’t know what I’m doing to effect positive, peaceful and lasting changes in Dominica. We are badly in need of economic, political and social changes to save our people.
I’m a taciturn person by nature. But, as I witness the widespread and abysmal poverty, the excruciating suffering, the savage onslaught on democratic practices in Dominica, I have no choice but to confront the entrenched adversarial forces who are bent on enriching themselves while the mass majority of the country languish in unbearable agony and intolerable conditions.
Refrain from denigrating the messenger. Focus more on the current untenable and horrid situation in the country. By the way, are you comfortable with the present conditions/ happenings in this naturally blessed land?
It is very heartening to see that most of the prominent, political and apolitical organisations in Dominica have put what ever diffenrences they have aside to rid Dominica of this cruel government. They should be applauded for this genuine effort for it is not easy to bring groups with earnest differences together.
What is sadly absent from this joint effort to bring about good governance is the local media association . The media is considered the fourth estate of government ( The Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches plus the Media).
The media outlets in Dominica are the biggest struggling block to change in the country. Instead of exposing the myriad of lies of the government, and bring the objective truth, they are very complicit in towing the line and narrative of the ruling regime. Honestly, ny opinion is, DBS, DNO and Kairi appear to be water carriers for the current, ruling oligarchy . Crucify me now for my heart-felt conviction.
I am quite elated that important forces have agreed to stand together to make a concerted effort to rid Dominica of the invasive species of Russia, China, Syria and other destructive elements that Roosevelt Skerrit has brought into this beloved country. After twenty two years, enough is enough of this evil government. Tired of this miserable life under this corrupt, evil, ultra-selfish, insensitive , pathological LIAR..
I hereby call for the complete economic shut down of the country on a Friday, the busiest day of the week. Forget about political partisanship, forget about our petty differences, and gather together for once in a colossal show of unity, united against an evill, uncaring dictatorship.
There are too many hungry babies and school-aged children, too many empty cupboards, too many unemployed citizens and too much ‘knockbout’ from a self-centred government. The time for Dominicans to breathe a new breath of fresh air is NOW! THIS IS IT!