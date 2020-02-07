Local businesses urged to support Junior Calypso Monarch Competition

Dominica News Online - Friday, February 7th, 2020 at 10:27 AM
Shervin Dominique

Local businesses have been asked to dig deep into their pockets to support the Junior Calypso Monarch Competition this year.

Seven students will be taking part in the event organized by the Leo Club.

Vice President of the Club, Shervin Dominique, said the show is struggling financially.

“We have been putting these shows for numerous years and this year we have been struggling with financial sponsorship so we want to urge our businesses…to come on board, to sponsor our show,” he said at a press conference this week.

But even in the midst of financial struggles. Dominique said the public should expect an extravagant event.

The show is scheduled for this coming Friday at the stadium forecourt at 5:30 pm.

The contestants are:

Torah Darroux – Westly High School

Adrien Piper- St.Mary’s Academy

Cizanne peter – St.Johns Academy

Nyliah George- St. Martin Secondary School

Jedan Jnobaptiste-  Grammar School

Malik Darroux – St.Mary’s Academy

Carina Audain- Convent High School

Guest performers include Reo and Trilla G.

