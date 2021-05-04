Local Club provides relief supplies to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

One of Dominica’s longest surviving Club, Sagicor General Somerset Sports Club of St. Joseph has contributed to relief supplies to assist the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption there.

At a short ceremony held at its newly renovated Club House in St. Joseph on Saturday 1st May, Somerset donated 35 thirty-five cartons of water, each containing four gallons, a total of 140 gallons to assist the people of that country in this period of dire need. The donation was presented by First Vice President and Attorney at Law John Elue Charles to the Parish Priest of St. Joseph Rev. Fr. Jacky Merillan who received same on behalf of the Diocese of Roseau for onward transmission to the Diocese of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for distribution to the citizenry.

In his remarks at the ceremony, President of Somerset Ambrose Sylvester said” We heard the cry of the people of our sister country, and understand their plight, having been hit ourselves by a Category Five Hurricane three years ago which devastated the entire country, and given our recent experience with disaster, we responded to the call”.

He applauded the effort of members both past and present who contributed to this worthy cause, claiming that despite the financial and economic challenges which confront us, the members made a real sacrifice and donated generously.