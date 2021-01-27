Local Freemason lodge donates to 12 charities

On Monday 25, January 2021, St. George Lodge presented cheques to 12 local charity organizations totaling some EC$10,000.00.

St. George Lodge is the only Freemasons Lodge in Dominica and is a member of the District Grand Lodge of Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

Charity Steward of the Lodge, Mr. Francis Emanuel, explained that charity is the distinguishing characteristic of a Freemason and a lesson that is instilled in every member at their initiation. He further commented that in December 2019 a similar donation was made and that the Lodge felt it important to assist these local charities especially now with the Covid-19 pandemic.

St. George Lodge, like other masonic lodges in the Caribbean, had been unable to meet for 5 months in 2020 due to Covid-19 related restrictions and this hindered its ability to collect charity, which is done at every meeting. However, the important work of these local charities never stopped, and if anything, became more challenging due to the economic impact of the pandemic. As a result, the Lodge felt it imperative to make the donation, which is hopes, will assist the local charities in undertaking their important responsibilities.

The recipients include: Community Hostels (Grotto), The Methodist Church, Operation Youth Quake, Dominica Council of the Aging, REACH, Portsmouth Home for the Aged, CALLS, Dominica Cancer Society, The Alpha Centre, Dominica Diabetic Association, The Dominica Infirmary and the Mahaut Senior Citizens Home.