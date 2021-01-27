Local Freemason lodge donates to 12 charities

On Monday 25, January 2021, St. George Lodge presented cheques to 12 local charity organizations totaling some EC$10,000.00.
St. George Lodge is the only Freemasons Lodge in Dominica and is a member of the District Grand Lodge of Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.
Charity Steward of the Lodge, Mr. Francis Emanuel, explained that charity is the distinguishing characteristic of a Freemason and a lesson that is instilled in every member at their initiation. He further commented that in December 2019 a similar donation was made and that the Lodge felt it important to assist these local charities especially now with the Covid-19 pandemic.
St. George Lodge, like other masonic lodges in the Caribbean, had been unable to meet for 5 months in 2020 due to Covid-19 related restrictions and this hindered its ability to collect charity, which is done at every meeting. However, the important work of these local charities never stopped, and if anything, became more challenging due to the economic impact of the pandemic. As a result, the Lodge felt it imperative to make the donation, which is hopes, will assist the local charities in undertaking their important responsibilities.
The recipients include: Community Hostels (Grotto), The Methodist Church, Operation Youth Quake, Dominica Council of the Aging, REACH, Portsmouth Home for the Aged, CALLS, Dominica Cancer Society, The Alpha Centre, Dominica Diabetic Association, The Dominica Infirmary and the Mahaut Senior Citizens Home.
14 Comments
So… What’s the secret? I’ve always heard rumours that lodge members are holding a secret. So what’s the secret?
Francis Emanuel – strange guy! Wasn’t his dad head of freemasonry for all of the Caribbean? In the end the higher they get, the closer the get to satan and his mates. Wolves in sheep’s clothing I say. Brrrrrrrrrirr…..
Church and Freemasonry are one body , 2 cults because even the Priests and some of the Pastors are in it and also the hierarchy in the most prominent evangelicals and Islam are in it. With all this said, WHAT IS A CULT?
Thanks to the Freemasons for a generous offer, keep doing the good work.
See them big jumbie
Before you ask why, you should take time to understand what you do not know or ignorant about. You are also less enlightening than you think, as to the Emoji attached to your comment, does it represent the men who made the donations or just the silly use of your imagination.
The above comment was meant for @ Menu
Some one said.
“God’s work, done God’ way will never lack God’s supply.”
It looks strange that a church would accept goodies,from a cultic organization to do God’s work.
But putting the name “church” dose not makes it a church approved by God.
But,I don’t know the motive behind it all.
Lodge people alone that masking up 100% so in DA man?
Freemasons in Dominica? OMG, don’t make me laugh. Dominicans are sooo full of s..t. Freemasons and corruption everywhere you look. What a country… I’m ashamed.
Is this what you took your time to write. What you should be ashamed of is your ignorance which lead you to write such a silly comment, so long.
Free Masons are everywhere. United stated was built by Freemasons. Stop repeating and start reading. SMH
There has been Freemasons in Dominica for ages. Long before Dominica’s independence. This is absolutely nothing new. Maybe this is news to you but this old.
Why would a church accept that donation?
Because religion is dead. its all just posturing now. even thise who go to church every sunday dont know why they go..its just habit based on conditioning. it is literally the blind lead the blind. and it will fall off the cliff soon…get ready .