Lockhart vows to have all roads motorable in her constituency by end of first year

Newly elected parliamentary representative for Roseau South Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite has said that plans are in place to have all roads in her constituency resurfaced and motorable by the end of her first year in office.

Already, she said, work has been undertaken and is currently ongoing in the Roseau South Constituency.

“So, the aim is by the end of the first year of my reign as parliamentary representative of the Roseau South Constituency to ensure that all the roads in Roseau South are resurfaced and motorable and people will have access to their homes.”

According to her, the road at Madrelle 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue have been completed and cost over $250,000.

“There were other roads that were done in the upper Castle Comfort area costing in the region of over $200,000,” Lockhart-Hypolite stated.

She mentioned also that a road has been completed, on Clarke Road, “that is next to the Giraudel Primary School.”

“Currently the drainage work is ongoing on that project,” she said.