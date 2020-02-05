Lockhart vows to have all roads motorable in her constituency by end of first year

Newly elected parliamentary representative for Roseau South Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite has said that plans are in place to have all roads in her constituency resurfaced and motorable by the end of her first year in office.
Already, she said, work has been undertaken and is currently ongoing in the Roseau South Constituency.
“So, the aim is by the end of the first year of my reign as parliamentary representative of the Roseau South Constituency to ensure that all the roads in Roseau South are resurfaced and motorable and people will have access to their homes.”
According to her, the road at Madrelle 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue have been completed and cost over $250,000.
“There were other roads that were done in the upper Castle Comfort area costing in the region of over $200,000,” Lockhart-Hypolite stated.
She mentioned also that a road has been completed, on Clarke Road, “that is next to the Giraudel Primary School.”
“Currently the drainage work is ongoing on that project,” she said.
pre election 2019, Victoria street got a partial renovation, from the intersection with bath road to pebbles park, this project was realised by a foreign firm sorraya, which saw the employment of Dominican Republicans and Haitians but not person from the Roseau South constituency. makes you question how does this labour administration intends of alleviating poverty? with the realisation of such project in a community where there is high unemployment, the constituents are bypassed for foreign nationals but the loans are left to tax paying citizens to repay. now that the international airport is to be built how about training of persons to be incorporated into the workforce of such a major construction project!
Lady, Lockhart-Hypolite, Mam, I am glad to read that you mentioned Clarke Road of Giraudel; and yes, that road leads to and from the Primary school.
When I left Dominica in 1974, it was a hill of mud that led to the gardens of those live below–the place is called “Pawadie”.
It amazes me to think that people can drive from that road all the way to Roseau through the Castle comfort Road–and yet there is still so many complaints–good Lord!
a road has been completed but the drain works are ongoing…smh! Kubuli left, Bellot left, 2 of the largest employers of Roseau south, along with the Newtown Fisheries cooperative which is nonfunctional. these entities provided stable jobs, fast forward to now and what do we have to replace any of those entities? unemployment and poverty? hide the demographics, cause when you look at the working population of Roseau south compared to the population capacity of the businesses the population way out numbers the capacity to absorb the population of said area not to mention the competition from other constituencies in the search for employment. where is the framework which could allow for an augmentation in the working population? without this increase then you all are only creating poverty in Roseau south and Dominica by extension! this gov’t has been in office for over 20 yrs yet we are at 25% of poverty, what has been done over the last 20 yrs to alleviate such poverty?