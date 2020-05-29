Loftus Durand and others arrested on allegations of conspiracy to overthrow the government

Police have questioned and released a few individuals ,including former president of the Concerned Citizens Movement Loftus Durand, from a southern community on allegations of conspiracy to overthrow a lawfully elected government.

The men were taken into custody after a video made the rounds on social media where it is alleged that certain comments were made.

Ronald Charles one of the lawyers representing one or more of the accused spoke to the media on the matter.

“Well basically, the Police are carrying out their investigations concerning some young gentlemen from the Newtown area, alleging conspiracy as it relates to basically trying to overthrow or incite people to overthrow the sitting constitutionally elected government or words to that effect. So that is the issue surrounding the investigations. They have been released pending further investigations and the police are also looking for a few others related to this matter.”

“As far as I have seen allegedly, I have seen about four to five young persons. So that is what I have seen so far. Loftus Durand, who is being represented by Cara Shillingford, is one of the individuals,” Charles told reporters.

“I have spoken to the Superintendent Davidson Valerie as it relates to my clients and he is basically going through the interview process then released pending further investigations,” he added.

Meantime, Loftus Durand who was also detained and released stated that police showed him a warrant to search his home for a “12 gauge shot gun.”

“I don’t know where that came out, I brought them to my home and all went well, it was done in a civilized way and I want to compliment them,” he said.

He continued, “We went back to the Police Headquarters and I was met by my lawyers, Cara Shillingford, Ronald Charles and they ask questions and I answered some of them and didn’t for others.”

Durand said he was not charged, was released and told the investigation is ongoing.