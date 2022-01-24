Lucky Harris Paints winner wins $1000 in Groceries

A lucky shopper got “All the Christmas Feels” by winning the top prize in Harris Paints Christmas promotion.

The 10-week promotion ran from 15 October to Christmas Eve and gave customers a chance to win a grand prize grocery hamper valued at EC$1,000, and to give back towards education in the form of tablets/computers.

Management and staff of Harris Paints Dominica would like to extend thanks to the Dominican public for their support, and to congratulate Mr. Curtis Peltier who won the grand prize.

Mr. Peltier said he was not surprised, as he always felt he would emerge as the lucky winner.

During the Christmas period, Harris also committed to giving back towards Education $0.50 on every gallon of paint sold on the local market. This venture was supported by our valued distributors, who partnered with us in this promotion.

We are currently working closely with the Ministry of Education to identify students/teachers/schools most in need of these devices and will then make official presentations.

Established in Dominica for 43 years, Harris Paints is a well-known and trusted, local paint brand. The Harris Group also has operations in Antigua, Barbados, St. Lucia, Guyana, and Jamaica with products sold throughout the Caribbean from Belize in the North to Suriname in the South.