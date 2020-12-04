Malinda Hassell is the new Destination Marketing Manager of Discover Dominica Authority

Malinda Hassell is Dominica’s new Destination Marketing. Manager. Ms. Hassell joined the team at Discover Dominica Authority on November 17, 2020. She will provide leadership oversight in implementing the Authority’s marketing plan under the guidance of the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives.

Ms. Hassell brings a wealth of experience to the team, having served as Marketing Manager of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire and Communications Manager of the Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association. Her experience in coordinating media, e-marketing campaigns as well as destination management expertise and being part of steering committees and task forces, will also be a useful asset for the Authority. Ms. Hassell holds a degree in Tourism Marketing & Consultancy from The Netherlands and has over twelve years’ experience in the tourism industry.

Hassell noted, “It is an honor to be here in Dominica and to oversee the overall marketing activities of Destination Dominica especially during these challenging times that the travel and tourism industry is experiencing. My task is ensuring that the visitor arrivals and on-island spend are amplified in addition to improving the visitor on- island experience and making sure that the world knows about Dominica.”

Her goal is to inspire the DDA Marketing team members and work closely with the private sector and stakeholders to create truly unique guest experiences.

Ms. Hassell looks forward to sharing her skills and leveraging her experience to help Destination Dominica with its tourism recovery strategies and to continue to elevate its offerings as the most desired tourism destination in the Caribbean.

The Minister of Tourism, International Transport & Maritime Initiatives, Hon. Denise Charles welcomed Ms. Hassell to the DDA team indicating that Destination Dominica is pleased to add an experienced tourism marketeer to the ranks and that she looks forward to the implementation of campaigns to bring about results to the policies and strategies that the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives has tabled for the short, medium and longer term.

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at +1 767 448 2045. Or, visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter., Instagram and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.

About Dominica: Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a, and not to be confused with the Dominican Republic) is a haven for adventure travelers seeking a unique vacation that includes: hiking and adventure, cultural events/festivals, diving and water sports, whale/dolphin watching and canyoning adventures. Dominica lies south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the Eastern Caribbean. Air travelers can connect to Dominica on Air Antilles, Air Sunshine, Coastal Air Transport, interCaribbean Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Seaborne Airlines/Silver Airways, or WINAIR from the surrounding hubs of Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St Lucia, the British Virgin Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.