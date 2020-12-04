Malinda Hassell is the new Destination Marketing Manager of Discover Dominica Authority

Malinda Hassell is Dominica’s new Destination Marketing. Manager. Ms. Hassell joined the team at Discover Dominica Authority on November 17, 2020. She will provide leadership oversight in implementing the Authority’s marketing plan under the guidance of the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives.
Ms. Hassell brings a wealth of experience to the team, having served as Marketing Manager of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire and Communications Manager of the Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association. Her experience in coordinating media, e-marketing campaigns as well as destination management expertise and being part of steering committees and task forces, will also be a useful asset for the Authority. Ms. Hassell holds a degree in Tourism Marketing & Consultancy from The Netherlands and has over twelve years’ experience in the tourism industry.
Hassell noted, “It is an honor to be here in Dominica and to oversee the overall marketing activities of Destination Dominica especially during these challenging times that the travel and tourism industry is experiencing. My task is ensuring that the visitor arrivals and on-island spend are amplified in addition to improving the visitor on- island experience and making sure that the world knows about Dominica.”
Her goal is to inspire the DDA Marketing team members and work closely with the private sector and stakeholders to create truly unique guest experiences.
Ms. Hassell looks forward to sharing her skills and leveraging her experience to help Destination Dominica with its tourism recovery strategies and to continue to elevate its offerings as the most desired tourism destination in the Caribbean.
The Minister of Tourism, International Transport & Maritime Initiatives, Hon. Denise Charles welcomed Ms. Hassell to the DDA team indicating that Destination Dominica is pleased to add an experienced tourism marketeer to the ranks and that she looks forward to the implementation of campaigns to bring about results to the policies and strategies that the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives has tabled for the short, medium and longer term.
About Dominica: Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a, and not to be confused with the Dominican Republic) is a haven for adventure travelers seeking a unique vacation that includes: hiking and adventure, cultural events/festivals, diving and water sports, whale/dolphin watching and canyoning adventures. Dominica lies south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the Eastern Caribbean.
Let’s have a sweep. How long before she realises Discover Dominica is completely ineffective and leaves? I give her 6 months. one thing she does have going for her is the fact that she knows absolutely nothing about Dominica means that she will fit right in.
If a qualified Dominican can’t be found to fill this position then our Education System is one COLOSSAL FAILURE.
When any department of government advertises to fill the next vacancy in any government entity, it should read: ‘LOCALS NEED NOT APPLY’!!!
Why do you just sit behind your computer and express such abstract arbitrary nonsense.
Mary, explain to us what in your opinion is wrong with Ibo’s comment. Just because it doesn’t fit in with your usual Skerrit propaganda you think it to be nonsense? I personally think that you and your fellow Skerrit disciples need all your head examined. You are delirious with all that red kool-aid
This appointment is egregious. Dominicans are in very responsible and high profile positions all over the globe. Many were forced to migrate because of the tough economic conditions in the country of their birth. Why foreigners continue to gobble up the country’s financial resources while born and bred Dominicans are catching HELL?
Skerrit’s overly dark, comic, economic policies are having a devastating effect on resident Dominicans. The leader drives in reverse. He has reversed all the gains in the manufacturing sector, agriculture, sports, human development that the citizens once boasted about.
Under Skerrit’s stewardship, Dominica is in a constant downward spiral to the abyss. Instead of progressing with the many billions of dollars collected from the sale of the people’s patrimony, the country is rapidly retrogressing.
It is at the bottom rung of the ladder in all positive indicators.
I would like to welcome Ms. Hassell on board.
But I hope she was selected for success stories of turning around countries tourism products and meeting the valued metrics.
If not I am concerned because what we have is a Tourism product which can be compared to rough seas. So if she accustom to working in an already well established successful tourism product environment then I am wary whether she can navigate our tourism product to success.
Mr. Brainless Linclown. Awake and alert yourself to what Dominica is today sadly and where we under this failed Incompetent Skerrit and his obvious failed incompetent Labour government.
Over 20yrs, these comical Labour government has failed us and has killed openly our vendors agricultural business and openly Skerrit and his failed questionable incompetent Labour government no longer have us engaged in manufacturing, agriculture, farming where this was openly obvious when the UWP and Freedom governments under distinguished UWP Hon. James, Hon Charkes also well known DFP formidable Hon Eugenia Charles who took our agriculture and resources to the farmers and business associates who managed effectively and efficiently administered our agricultural business in the interest of our own hard working farmers over many years.
There was no Bobol Deceitfulness Thievery under the previous governments.
It is therefore safe to say that this current, inmature, blind Labour government has…
Congratulations to Ms Hassell on her new post. She seems very personable and pleasant. She looks ready to serve, with relevant qualifications and experience. Best wishes.
However, I must ask if this position was advertised and how many Dominicans applied for it. Why was not one of them successful?
So the Board of DDA has appointed an individual with a Bachelors Degree and 12 years experience as the head of marketing. Meanwhile there is staff sitting in that same office with a bachelor degree and 20 years experience. Staff with Msc that were not considered. Dominicans with Msc in marketing and relevant skills who were not given the opportunity. This comes right after another foreigner chose not to renew her contract, after she noticed that she had nothing to offer. That same DDA staff would during her absence take over the mantle, and for that period execute those duties.
At a time when it is unknown when tourism will bounce back you have hired someone to pretty much do nothing. At a time when the Govt’s are bankrupt, you have added one more person to the payroll, even if your existing staff have absolutely no work to do.
Something is wrong with our thinking in Dominica
I will hold my breath until the truth reveals. I wonder who is her “significant” other in the bunch? Anyway it is what it is so I wish her well hoping its not another square peg in a round hole because of connections. God help our people who spends so much money to go and study but ALWAYS end up being bypassed by foreigners for jobs they can perform reasonably well.
Normal I don’t publish or comment on situations in the country but I know we have people on the island who can do this job. How the hell we have no one on the island who qualifies for this position is Pure BS.
So Dominicans can work in other people country but other people cannot work in Dominica?
Tourism is dead with this covid thing. Travel is way down, if, you can even get out of your own country. It doesn’t matter how much marketing you do if people have to wear a mask for hours plus the fact that more people have less money to travel due to the worldwide economy. And they are not going to let covid go away for a long time. Watch. It will be the longest running virus in human history thanks to all the propaganda from the media.
ok let me just say it..first thing when i saw that pic and the headline..look Dominica always put its fellow qualified men and wemen to trash, based on qualification and the ability to get the job done..no confident in its own people.so many educated people in dominica to get that job
Why didn’t Brainless and Samantha apply for the position? It’s great that we can get someone with experience from a successful tourism market area. Congrats Ms. Hassell. Show the world what Dominica has to offer!!!👍👏👏👏
Don’t want to be negative, however, in such hardtimes, not a single Dominican could do this job. So if Dominicans don’t have the qualifications for such jobs it’s a sign that the government has failed….
Its very clear that all the big money jobs and big contracts are given to foreigners, yet Dominicans are fed with bread crumbs….
Perhaps the government does not have confidence in their own people, so left, riggt and center they hire those who does not have a clue about Dominica and its culture.
As stated above, the problem is not with the person for the job but the due process…
And looking at the qualifications, no wonder Mr Pm and your clueless government must if not allll brilliant Dominicans take a flight and never come back home. Do your research and find out the thousands of Dominicans who left or never came back after High level education, because Dominicans with qualifications are always given a raw deal. Its called brain drain…..
So we couldn’t find one qualified Dom-in-EEK-an to fill the post?..
Our “brain drain” issue is way past “critical”..
So much taxpayers money spent to send our “brightest and best” to further their education..only to have them use their expertise in their new adopted “homeland”..
But then again, what do they really have to come home to?..
So we have no one qualified enough to hold that position, we have to import someone? For marketing? Pleeeaaasssseeee!!
There wasn’t a single Dominican who could do this job????
Well, you should have applied for the job if you think you are qualified or experienced enough to do it. Otherwise, you should just put a zip on it and congratulate the lady for landing the job. Nuff said!
Skerrit don’t want Dominicans to work, he wants them to come to him and beg for money!
Great question, here is something interesting https://www.travelagentcentral.com/destinations/st-vincent-and-grenadines-appoints-new-leader
Maybe Brainless and/or Samantha should have applied for the position. Great that Dominica has aquired someone with the experience needed to boost and promote what they have to offer. Congrats to Ms. Hassell. Wishing you much success in this trying time.
When will those tourists living in UK, Canada, or the USA see advertisement for travel to Dominica on television or in print. Barbados, St. Lucia and other islands in the Caribbean have advertisement in international media. Why Dominica cannot do the same?
Miss Hassell, all the best. I wish you all the best.
As a Civil Servant I welcome you to the service of our People and our government.
Our Dominica is in a state of disrepair under this Failed incompetent Skerrit and his failed questionable incompetent Labour government. They have killed our economy, our infrastructure, our visible cultural Richness. We are fed up with this over stayed corrupted failed questionable Labour government and its failed incompetent Questionable inmature Prime (Odd) Minister. We need Decent trusted competent professional by visionary leadership in our government.
Skerrit is this Failed incompetent immnature Prime (Odd) Minister. There is no development taking place in our Dominica.
The abuse of our States funds is a concern and we need to stop this abusive, wasted states money, the so called “Abusive States Funds”.
After 20 Failed years in government, failed Skerrit and his failed questionable Labour government has failed our people & our…
You are back, lol. Your rhetoric has not changed. Why are you claiming to be a Civil Servant when you are not, so long.
Whoooooaaa, Malinda Hassell so cute, good luck. Great smile and we wish you all the best. Please do your in the interest of our people and our ailing Dominica.
I wish you All the best and Gods Blessings 🙏 and Guidance. Our Dominica needs to committed people like you. Go for it.
Best Regards.
I wish Ms Hassell best of luck and hopefully DDA gets the desired results.